Vancouver, WA

Kids Digs Offers Clean Fun in the Dirt

clarkcountylive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Vancouver National Historic Site offers the Kids Digs programs for children ages 8 to 12 this summer. Kids Digs introduces youth to archaeology through a hands-on mock archaeology dig. Kids Digs programs are free with paid regular admission for accompanying adults. Reservations are required; call (360) 816-6230 to reserve a...

clarkcountylive.com

KATU.com

Things 2 Do: July 8-10

Time is running out to see Cirque du Soleil's Alegria. It's a redesigned fan favorite. This iconic show has an unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costumes, vibrant sets, and playful humor. Alegria is under the Big Top at the Portland Expo Center through July 17. You can get 25% off...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Vancouver, WA
Red Tricycle Portland

4 Quick One-Tank Family Roadtrips from Portland

Looking for a much-needed break this summer that won’t wreck your budget? While an international epic vacation may be out of reach for most us, we can still have a ton of memorable fun, just a short drive away. And as we know, summer in the Pacific Northwest is truly magical (there’s a reason most people visit here Jun.-Aug!). From mountain retreats to high desert adventures, to sweet getaways right on the ocean, here are some of our favorite roadtrip destinations—all under three hours from downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

All Over The Map: Iconic smokestack will be demolished in August

An ornate smokestack just north of the Columbia River is slated to be demolished in August. Providence Academy is a four-story 19th-century brick building built as a school and orphanage by Mother Joseph of the Catholic order Sisters of Providence in what’s now Vancouver, Washington. It ceased being a school in 1966 and was purchased by a local family. In the past decade, the building was restored, and now has office rental tenants and special event space in the old chapel.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

UltraSlim for Fat Loss and Pain Reduction

It's a quick and painless way to lose fat, and now it can be used to manage pain too. Tammy Hernandez spoke with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn how UltraSlim can help with pain reduction. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite 110 in Camas,...
CAMAS, WA
#Volunteers#Educational Programs#National Park Service#Portland State University#Park Guide
clarkcountylive.com

2022 Waterfront Concert Series Gets Underway

Dance your summer nights away at Vancouver’s new Waterfront Park Concert Series. New in 2022, the Waterfront Park Concert Series is building on the success of the previous Six to Sunset Concert Series. Vancouver Waterfront Park (695 Waterfront Way) is the place to be on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. with performances running from July 8 to August 12.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Portland Mercury

Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KOIN 6 News

Former UO star hopes book inspires others overcome hardships

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Oregon Duck is hoping to inspire others to overcome hardships through his new book. Portlander Ben Andrews was a track and field star for the University of Oregon, Nike and the United States. He faced a lot of adversity before that success, however. Andrews shared more about his story […]
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Help For Tenants Facing Eviction

Portland Housing Bureau’s Rental Services Office, Oregon Law Center, and Portland Community College’s CLEAR Clinic have launched the Eviction Legal Defense Program to provide free legal defense services to tenants facing eviction. United Way of the Columbia-Willamette serves as the fiscal agent and pays the costs to cure evictions which may also include rent arrears for participants in the program.
PORTLAND, OR

