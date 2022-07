LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - There is a shortage of teachers across the state and that shortage in the classroom is spilling over into the athletic departments of school districts. There are still plenty of coaching vacancies across the state with school just a month away from being back in session. A quick scan of the Texas High School Coaches Association job board shows over 200 job postings since July 4. Some of those could be repeat postings so it is unclear how many active job openings there are across the state but the fact is there is a need for high school coaches.

