Throughout United States history, reproductive rights were exclusively considered "a woman's thing." Thanks to systemic power structures, religious interference, and institutional failings, it never fell on men to bear much, if any, responsibility to uphold bodily autonomy and access to reproductive health care—let alone have awareness of what that responsibility might look like. With the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, it is past time to stand beside the people we care about and pick up our fair share of the burden. Reproductive health choices and rights need to be carried by us men as well. Especially those of us who are cisgender men, since our privilege grants us the ability to improve the lives of marginalized genders.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO