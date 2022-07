Under the theme of “Technology Leader with Perfect Rotation,” FISCHER will showcase its D27 milling head paired with their newest technology for high-volume material removal in their MFW-2714/20 HSK-100 at IMTS 2022, Booth 237470, in Chicago, September 12-17. With 80 years of experience in high-performance machine tool spindle design, in-house manufacturing and best-in-class repair services, the company will present this new design, a combination milling head-milling spindle that provides maximum stability and precision for aerospace and other 5-axis machining operations.

