Oregon State

Oregon gubernatorial candidates weigh in on Measure 110, their plans if elected

By Carmine Gemei
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN, Ore. — In just four months, Oregonians will vote for a new governor to replace Kate Brown and that new governor’s handling of drug treatment and recovery services in the state is one of the top issues they’ll face. News 10 spoke with Oregon’s gubernatorial...

kval.com

The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
KDRV

Oregon GOP has new Chair to replace Baertschiger

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Republican Party has a new chair today to replace its interim leader from Josephine County. The Oregon Republican Party (ORP) officially has Portland restauranteur Justin Hwang as its new Chairman today. Hwang was elected as Vice-Chair in May, then moved up to fill the vacancy after...
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
philomathnews.com

New poll shows reasons for Republican optimism in Oregon legislative races

Republicans haven’t controlled any branch of Oregon government since Barack Obama’s first campaign for president – but they’re bullish this year about their legislative chances. An internal poll memo produced for the national Republican State Leadership Committee and shared with the Capital Chronicle suggests that Republicans...
philomathnews.com

Best counties to retire to in Oregon

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
ijpr.org

Oregon’s hospital merger law may further protect abortion access in the state

When it comes to the nationwide abortion access struggle triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Oregon has a potent tool found nowhere else. Oregon’s toughest-in-the-nation law regulating health-care mergers that went into effect this year gives state officials the authority to deny significant health-care industry consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access.
klcc.org

Oregon launches campaign against excessive alcohol use

The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon gun safety measure poised to appear on November ballot

Supporters of a gun safety ballot initiative say they have gathered more than enough signatures to guarantee a statewide vote on a law that would require licenses for all gun owners. Hundreds of volunteers for Initiative Petition 17 will continue collecting petition signatures across Oregon until Tuesday night, then deliver them to the Secretary of […] The post Oregon gun safety measure poised to appear on November ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
2022 Election Expert

Oregon to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Oregon in 2022. Description: Amends the Oregon Constitution to add that the state "ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right"
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON REPUBLICAN PARTY NAMES NEW CHAIRMAN

On Wednesday, the Oregon Republican Party announced that Justin Hwang is its new chairman. A release said Hwang was elected as vice-chair in May, and stepped up to fill the vacancy after Herman Baertschiger resigned. Baertschiger is a Josephine County Commissioner and led the party since late March, following the resignation of Douglas County State Senator Dallas Heard. This transition makes Hwang the third person to lead the party since March.
KVAL

COVID-19 cases expected to peak by mid-July, new OHSU report says

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is expected to rise due to the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to a new report released by Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU). Cases are expected to peak by the middle of this month. According to OHSU’s...
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map, July 6

Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
bendsource.com

The Well's Run Dry

It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
