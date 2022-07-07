Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection to Non-Fatal Stabbing in Roslindale
RANDOLPH – Officers from several towns were needed to break up a party late Saturday night in Randolph.There was a large response on Reservoir Drive around 9:30 p.m. Randolph Police said they received several reports about loud music and parking issues.Because of the size of the crowd, police called for mutual aid. Four arrests were made.Randolph Police said on that there were no injuries reported.It took about two hours to clear everyone from the neighborhood.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three teenagers after the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force caught the trio with loaded firearms, according to the Boston Police Department. According to police, Lyriq Rivera, 19, of Mattapan, Miguel Serrano, 18, of Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Dorchester were arrested after officers...
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 28, 9:05 a.m.: Police checked the property in the Watertown Square Plaza on Mt. Auburn St., where Dunkin’ Donuts is located, after the property owner said homeless people had been seen camping and loitering there. Officers spotted man in a back alley on the property. They discovered he had six warrants for his arrest out of Waltham District Court for trespassing. Toros Torossian, 57, homeless, was arrested on the warrants.
Boston Police are attempting to identify the above-pictured individuals in relation to a recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred in the area of 19 Clifford Street in Roxbury on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 6:42 pm. The female suspect is described as a black female with medium-length hair, a gray jacket, and black pants. The male is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a multicolored scally cap, and carrying a backpack.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced that the Providence County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.
Another Massachusetts Police Department has announced the death of an active-duty officer. The Malden Police Department has announced the unexpected death of 33-year-old Malden Police Officer Shawn J. Dillon. Dillion reportedly died on Friday July 8th at his home. A cause of death was not released. Officer Dillon became a...
Arlington, MA/Concord, NH- Officials have announced that a man wanted in a double murder was captured by Massachusetts State Police. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh announced that an arrest warrant was issued on July 7, 2022, for 33-year-old Craig Keville, for two counts of first-degree murder.
A teenager was arrested after tossing a sheathed machete that was hidden in his pants and running from Boston police officers Thursday night, officials said. The arrest came as officers were breaking up a house party on Norfolk Street across from Walker Playground in Mattapan Thursday night, Boston police said Saturday.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a “person of interest” in a house break and car breaks in the area, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. A resident reported a suspicious person at 12:35 p.m. at 209 Warren Road...
A man is being charged in a wrong way fatal crash that occurred two months ago. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, back in May, MSP received calls reporting a wrong way driver going south on the northbound side of 495 in Mansfield; cruisers started responding to the area in an attempt to locate/stop the wrong way vehicle.
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires to distract from a break-in according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. On June 30, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count of burning of a building,...
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a series of fires in March 2021 to distract authorities from a break-in at the Westgate Mall Sears. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 29-year-old Brian Leite was indicted on June 30 on charges of burning a building, malicious destruction of property, wanton or reckless destruction of wood, and breaking and entering, among other charges.
BROCKTON — A Massachusetts man is under arrest and charged with allegedly setting a series of fires to distract authorities from a break-in, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On June 30, 2022, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count each...
Authorities in Lawrence, Massachusetts, say a missing child has been found safe. The Lawrence Police Department said in social media posts around 2:45 p.m. that the child was missing, sharing his photo. Police did not give the boy's name or age. A short time later, officials said the child had...
