AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialists, unveiled LEOphy, a layer 1 modem that delivers enhanced performance for low-earth orbit satellite communications. The power-efficient high phy solution has been tailored to deliver maximum flexibility and reliability to enable more efficient 5G satellite communications, boasting the lowest error rates while also consuming less power than competing products. As a result, it ensures a high-reliability link without having to resort to higher coding rates and low modulation schemes, thereby maximising spectral efficiency, particularly important in satellites where channel capacity is highly constrained, compared to terrestrial networks.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO