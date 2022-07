It’s amazing what you’ll find at the bottom of a river! These Florida deputies found some family treasure while doing some dive training. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dive team does monthly training to keep their SCUBA skills sharp. The deputies recently received a strange request. An elderly man lost something very valuable in the 6 Mile Creek. His the band on his Rolex watch broke and fell into the creek! The watch was estimated to be worth $16,000. So the man asked if the dive team could search for it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO