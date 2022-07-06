ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petco Pickup Discount: 10% off $50

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend at least $50 and opt for in-store pickup to save on pet...

shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. Learn: 11...
People

Costco Faces Animal Welfare Lawsuit Over Their $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

Costco is the subject of an animal neglect lawsuit over their contracted poultry farms, which are used for the big box stores' popular $4.99 rotisseries chickens. In the legal complaint, which was filed this month in Seattle, Costco shareholders Krystil Smith and Tyler Lobdell allege that an unnamed barn, one of hundreds contracted in Nebraska and Iowa, is responsible for breaking animal welfare laws in the states.
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.
Mashed

Aldi's Flower-Shaped Ice Cream Cones Could Become A Summer Favorite

During the hottest months of the year, there is only one place in town that's more popular than the pool: the ice cream shop. Creamy, sweet, and refreshing, this scrumptious snack doubles as the perfect way to help beat the heat during the scorching summer months. And with ever-more creative flavors to sample, from macaroni and cheese to jalapeño-avocado, this classic frozen treat never goes out of style.
TheStreet

Costco Considers Raising Membership Fees, But Not Hot Dog Prices

Warehouse club members expect value. You pay Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report, Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale (BJS) a membership fee in exchange for getting access to their "clubs" where you pay less for groceries, household items, and more. It's...
BBC

Whiskas pet food off Tesco shelves after price row

Mars has stopped supplying supermarket chain Tesco with its Whiskas pet food in a row over prices. The two companies are engaged in a price dispute which Tesco said it hoped would be "resolved soon". The UK's biggest supermarket said it would not pass on "unjustifiable price increases" from suppliers...
