AUSTIN - Thousands of large trucks and 18-wheelers tractor-trailers transport goods along busy Texas highways every day. Weighing 20 times more than an average car, “big rigs” require more time to accelerate and decelerate. For instance, an 80,000-pound, loaded 18-wheeler going 65 mph can take as much as the length of a football field to come to a complete stop, which is why motorists should avoid driving too closely or swerving in front of a large truck.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO