The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority distributed $81.2 million to 16,396 workers in the first six months of benefits availability. The authority received 44,127 leave applications through the first six months of operation, approving 19,699 (60%) of the 32,701 decided claims while denying 13,002 (40%). The undecided claims—26% of all applications—were...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO