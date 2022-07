EUGENE, Ore. -- State Senator James Manning Jr. is calling a recent "ghost gun" bust in Springfield part of the gun problem. "When you can use a 3D printer to print up a firearm that is unlicensed that has no serial number and no way to track it, and get other components to assemble it through the mail, this is not a good thing," he said.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO