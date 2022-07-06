ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Coalition of South Side health care providers hires CEO

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago

A new state-funded coalition of health care organizations seeking to expand primary care access by 50% on the South Side now has a chief executive: native Chicagoan Kimberly Hobson, a veteran of several Chicagoland hospital and health organizations. She will manage the operations and resources of the coalition while...

www.hpherald.com

