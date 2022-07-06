Coalition of South Side health care providers hires CEO

Early on, candidates began to separate themselves from the pack in the race to replace Congressman Bobby Rush. Many, due to fundraising ability, name recognition, and experience in politics. The top fundraiser in the race, Jonathan Swain, was able to secure only 3.3% of the votes. That is roughly 2,200 voters. How did this happen? Where did Swain spend $388K that did not raise his visibility with voters? A look at Swains' financial disclosure supplied insight into his campaign spending. Swains spent a whopping $85,389.70 with a media company called Gambit Strategies, LLC. This news is astonishing since barely 1,000 viewers saw these ads. The campaign spent no funds boosting social media posts. Both Dowell and Norrington-Reaves took advantage of the cheap and effective marketing tools of social media. Additionally, the Swain campaign spent $33K on direct mail. As a resident of the 1st congressional district, I did not receive his direct mail until Election Day and after I had already cast my vote. Overall, there was a complete lack of momentum in the Swain campaign. Promotion of the candidate-centered around Summerfest, formally known as Brew Fest, a local block party Swain hosts in the Hyde Park Neighborhood. Turnout for the 2022 fest was stellar, featuring entertainment by famous acts like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Busta Rhymes, Ashanti, Lupe fiasco, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Marsha Ambrosius, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. I attended this event both days and watched as congressional candidate Jonathan Swain took the stage to tell potential voters why he was running and to ask the attendees to make sure they get out to vote. At no time did I hear Swain ask anyone in the audience to vote for him. Swain and his management did not secure any endorsements for the candidate. He also opted to skip the Chicago pride parade, which in Chicago is political suicide. Swain neglected to use his $388k war chest for television advertising, billboards, radio ads, or bench ads. Team Swain did not even bother to send out supporter emails with updates on the campaign. Rumor has it that this was deliberate and that Swain was never serious about winning. However, I believe sheer arrogance and poor management lead to the collapse, of a train that never left the station.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO