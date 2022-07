In the East Valley, a battle is underway over a Maricopa County supervisor position. Just one seat is up for grabs in the Aug. 2 election, but the race to control conservative-leaning District 2 could disrupt the Board of Supervisors' unified stance on election integrity and foreshadow what other supervisors may face in 2024. ...

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO