A lot of smartphone users enjoy personalizing their lock screens for a variety of reasons, whether it's with images they've made or taken themselves, a selfie with important people in their life, a favorite pet, a favorite fictional character, or whatever else. But as the ceaseless need of corporations to commodify everything in our lives marches on, even those brief moments of personalized expression could end up being disrupted by ads.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO