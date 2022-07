Are you left wondering why your iPhone refuses to hold a charge, even after you’ve done your due diligence and have charged it for hours? Charging may seem like the simplest of actions — and it is, of course. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t much more going on behind the scenes that you need to be aware of in order to properly care for your device. A good charge take more than just plugging your phone into a charger and leaving it overnight. It’s equally as important to consider what you’re using to charge your phone and HOW you are actually charging it. Experts say this is the one common iPhone mistake that makes charging so much slower.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO