ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

5-Acre Wildfire Discovered South of Alaska Range, West of Petersville

By Nell Salzman
ktna.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire was discovered on the evening of July 3 in Denali National Park and Reserve, 36 miles west of Petersville. It was 4-to-7 acres when it was discovered and is now 5-to-7...

ktna.org

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Southeast Alaska’s budworm infestation is still going, and they seem to be moving on to spruce trees

An insect infestation that was first reported in 2020 will continue to cause damage to a variety of trees throughout the Tongass this summer. Last summer’s unusually warm weather fueled an explosion in the western blackheaded budworm, leaving masses of browning trees in many areas of Southeast. The worm, which is the larval stage of the budworm moth, is known to feed on the new growth of trees, leaving them with a brownish-red appearance.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

As flames approach, Interior Alaska residents in Clear told to ‘leave now’

The Clear Fire burning in Interior Alaska made a run in the Kobe Road area on Wednesday, prompting officials to urge any residents remaining to “leave now.”. The fire was sparked by lightning in late June and has grown to more than 55,000 acres. It’s burning near the Interior communities of Clear and Anderson, roughly 75 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

COVID-19 cases prompt mask mandate at Denali National Park

The Clear Fire in Interior Alaska jumped into a rural subdivision late Wednesday near Anderson as crews work to keep it from reaching the Parks Highway, according to fire officials in charge of extinguishing the blaze. Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15 million in harbor grants. Updated:...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
alaskapublic.org

Wildfire activity escalates in Alaska with 20 new fires Monday

Wildfire activity continues to escalate in Alaska as the state logged more than 20 new fires Monday, raising the number of active fires to 214. Thousands of lightning strikes were again detected across a wide area, from Southcentral to the Interior to northern Alaska. Among lighting-caused fires that started Monday...
alaskamagazine.com

A Bad Trip in Polar Bear Country

My guide, we’ll call him Hank, picks me up from the Fairbanks airport and makes multiple stops to retrieve gear, all of which appears to date back to the Soviet era. In the truck, Hank shakes an old can of bear spray to see if it has anything left in it, before tossing it into the center console, where it begins to leak. My eyes blister, my throat thickens, and I roll down the window to gulp air. Hank coughs and cries but refuses to make a big deal about grizzly-grade pepper spray filling up the cab. He offers to close the lid to the console. I suggest that there’s no way his guests will be able to ride 414 miles on the Dalton Highway for two days without vomiting and passing out in the truck. He reluctantly agrees to ditch the bear spray. I reluctantly agree to stay on the tour. After all, he’s extending it to me as a press trip in hopes that I will write about his company.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report July 7, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur reports on the close of subsistence salmon fishing on the Yukon. KRBD’s Raegan Miller offers a story about stream restoration in Ketchikan, and Angela Denning on budget cuts for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
KETCHIKAN, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Range#Wildfire#Acre#Fire Protection
alaskasnewssource.com

Five Alaska coastal communities set to share in $15M in harbor grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Alaska coastal communities are set to share in $15 million in grants from the state to help replace and improve their small boat harbors. Jeremy Talbott, Valdez’s port director, said the $5 million grant will help the city replace its aging small boat harbor, which has a 200-boat waiting list. He explained that 53% of Valdez’s recreational boats are owned by Alaskans from the Interior who travel south to fish, and that an expansion is needed.
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Another Victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense

Governor Mike Dunleavy celebrates another victory for Alaska’s Statehood Defense initiative as the Federal Government is ending their claim to approximately 91 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of the Fortymile River. “This is a significant moment for Alaska,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The Supreme Court has...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Growing confidence of rain and cooler temperatures for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been exceptionally rare this summer, leading to much of Southcentral Alaska seeing a severe drought. While areas under a severe drought are in much need of rain, other parts of the state are also seeing a growing drought problem. Currently, roughly 50% of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
webcenterfairbanks.com

Division of Forestry implements emergency burn closure

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Division of Forestry (DOF) for the State of Alaska enacted a burn closure for much of state which took effect on June 30, 2022. The order came before the July 4 holiday weekend and was put in place as a means to mitigate the possibility of additional wildfires being started by humans during an already devastating season. The state has already seen nearly 2.3 million acres burned by a total of 406 fires in 2022.
alaskalandmine.com

The challenges of education in Alaska

In one word, the state of education in Alaska is “pathetic.” Finger pointing, arguing and blaming everything except the structure of the current system will accomplish nothing. The constant cry of a bureaucracy saying “not enough money,” “more money” and “you don’t understand” gets us nowhere while the schoolchildren of Alaska are paying the price and are among the poorest educated in the nation.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The Fault in the Facts: Can one earthquake cause another?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this installment of the Fault in the Facts, we will answer the question ‘Can one earthquake cause another?’ by explaining new research on two large quakes off the Alaska Peninsula in 2020 and 2021. The magnitude 7.8 Simeonof Event struck on July 22,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Daily Mail

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground reserved for homeless people in Anchorage. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, officials said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s inflation rate continues to soar as it reached 7.2% in December of 2021, according to a report from the Department of Labor issued this month. Gasoline prices in urban Alaska have risen 52.2% from April 2021 to 2022, according to the Department of Labor....
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy