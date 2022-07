BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 16-year-old driver died following a sing-vehicle crash in Brunswick County Wednesday. According to state police, the call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 16-year-old driver, and sole occupant, of a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Tanner Road at a high rate of speed.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO