Amazon employees hoping to earn a bachelor’s degree can now pursue their educational goals at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tuition-free. UCCS has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which offers full tuition support for hourly Amazon employees who are starting or continuing a degree. For as long as they are employed at Amazon, employees can pursue bachelor’s degrees and undergraduate credit-bearing certificates at UCCS, which offers fully in-person, fully-online and hybrid academic options.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO