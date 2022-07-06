ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The best smartphones in summer 2022: Testing 26 smartphones

By Florian Schmitt, Mark Riege),
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the current smartphone tests in comparison. Those who are looking for a trusty smartphone companion for the hot days have had many interesting choices from smartphone manufacturers in the last few months. In this article, you can find out which devices are personal favorites of our testing team for more...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals 2022

We're tracking the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy phone deals during Amazon's big sale. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new daily driver, Prime Day 2022 is your ticket to saving big. Samsung's family of Galaxy phones range from budget to midrange to premium. They are...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Iphone Se#Smart Phone#Ios#Amole
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $125

Looking for a "new" smartphone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The iPhone SE (2022) vs. Galaxy A53 camera test doesn’t go as you’d expect

Samsung or Apple? It’s a common question among tech fans, and there’s never an easy answer. Here, we’ve got two of the brand’s most popular devices facing off against each other in a camera shootout, but instead of putting the most expensive models into battle, it’s a pair of far cheaper ones — the Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Adidas
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back

Samsung has announced the return of Summer of Galaxy, its annual celebration held exclusively for Samsung Galaxy owners. The event will take place over the course of July and will be packed with numerous rewards and epic content, with each day promising to bring “something new and exciting” in Samsung’s own words.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The Nothing Phone 1 may not be a 'flagship,' but it has the fingerprint sensor of one

As companies drop out of the smartphone race and phones grow increasingly similar (and arguably more boring in their sameness), lots of people have begun yearning for something different, and the intense hype generated by Carl Pei's promise of a revolutionary design with the Nothing Phone 1 was completely understandable. Fast forward to now, and nearly everything there is to know about the phone has been either teased or leaked, but Nothing still manages to keep its hype train choo-chooing by dribbling out new details. The latest of these teasers comes in the form of a video demo, showing off the phone's fingerprint sensor capabilities.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G: Launch date leaks for Nothing Phone (1) competitor

Xiaomi continues to tease the 12 Lite 5G on its global social media channels, despite the device's unveiling in Azerbaijan. While the company insists that the 12 Lite 'is coming', it has not confirmed the device's launch date yet, let alone from when it will be orderable. As it stands, Xiaomi posts vague teasers instead, along with others about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, a smartphone that will be unavailable outside China.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

SpaceX prices fast Starlink satellite Internet for ships, yachts, and oil rigs at US$5,000 with the highest download speeds

Elon Musk's SpaceX venture didn't waste time after the FCC's approval for its Starlink satellite Internet service to be used by Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs), or, in other words, on moving vehicles, be they terrestrial, or sailing at the high seas. So far, despite offering a Starlink RV option, SpaceX didn't have permission to provide satellite Internet in moving vehicles, despite that its customers were sometimes using it this way and the FCC allowed ESIM usage as long as SpaceX is fine with possible interference from "current and future services."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy