Looming behind the ebb and flow of matters before the Columbia city council this summer is the nagging issue of who becomes the third ward’s representative on the council next month. Incumbent Karl Skala and challenger Roy Lovelady finished the April municipal election in a tie – each with 1,102 votes – forcing another election for Ward 3 voters during the Aug. 2 primary.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO