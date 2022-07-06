ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tuition fundraiser for twin of Ames church shooting victim

By Justin Surrency
kdsm17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANDALE, Iowa — Vivian and Valarie Flores were more than just roommates at Iowa State University. “They walked around our office and greeted everybody with warm hugs,” said Missy Ringgenberg who serves as the director at Respite Connections in Urbandale. They were more than twin sisters. “They were inseparable,” said...

kdsm17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chariton Leader

Joan 'Joanie' Kay (Johansen) Boyd

URBANDALE - Joan "Joanie" Kay Boyd passed away on Saturday, 25 June 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with Leukemia. The Lord received a special angel on this day as she was an extraordinary person, friend, sister, mother, and wife. Joanie was born on February 12, 1954, to her adored parents LeRoy and Margie (Weber) Johansen. Joanie was the third of four daughters raised in the small Danish farming community of Audubon, Iowa. These three sisters would become lifelong companions and Joanie’s best friends. When she was seven, the family left the family farm and moved to Chariton, Iowa, where many of the life experiences that molded her into a radiant, beautiful, and loving individual occurred. Joanie graduated from Chariton High School in 1972. It was during this time where she met her love of her life, Stephen Boyd. The two were married in June of 1974.
CHARITON, IA
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Iowa State University#Murder#Iowa Nice#Violent Crime#Respite Connections#Ames Cornerstone Church
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Indianola man charged with attempted murder in Des Moines stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman in Des Moines Tuesday. It happened in the 3800 block of University Avenue around 3:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Dominique Taylor, 18, is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back during a dispute.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man stabbed woman on the back with a knife

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman in the back with a knife, according to police. Dominique Taylor has been charged with the crime. According to police, Taylor and the woman were arguing in a parking lot Tuesday in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Six people charged with burglary and vandalism in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Six people are being charged with burglary and vandalism in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Christian Fernandez-Ibarra and five other juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. The police officials said all six broke into a building on June 18. They said the six caused more...
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
LOVILIA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
kicdam.com

Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Convictions of Two Area Men

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of two area men after they filed appeals. Chad Dietrick was convicted of second degree murder in Kossuth County in December 2020 in the stabbing death of Krista Hesebeck at her home in Lakota two years earlier. He argued that his conviction should be overturned claiming the court refused to give the jury special instruction, but the state’s highest court found no errors were made and affirmed the findings at the lower level.
LAKOTA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy