WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WSAW-TV will be off the air from midnight to 4:30 a.m. overnight Thursday into Friday, on July 7-8. The outage is to make repairs to the tower on Rib Mountain. The repairs will affect over the air and satellite subscribers. The outage will also affect viewers receiving a signal from the Sayner tower. WSAW’s subchannels will also be affected. These channels include MeTV, FOX on 7.3, Quest and Circle.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO