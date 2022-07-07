Baker Mayfield Trade Solves Issues For All Parties Involved

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson was one of 45 college quarterbacks invited to the Manning Passing Academy in late June to serve as a counselor to the 1,200 high school quarterbacks who attend the event. However, there is also a skills challenge ("Air It Out") held near the end of the camp in which the college players compete to see who is the best of the best prior to the start of fall camp in early August. The quarterbacks are called upon to make a variety of throws that are staples in most college offenses including 10-yard hook routes, 18-yard comebacks along the sideline, 18-yard digs over the middle, and deep balls. However, the part of the competition which is graded is a target competition where the quarterbacks threw at moving golf carts. The three throws included two crossing routes and a vertical throw down a sideline. The consensus was that Johnson was one of the better counselors there, displaying the arm strength to be able to drive the ball down the field on intermediate routes and putting both touch and air underneath his deeper throws.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO