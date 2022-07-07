ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield Trade Solves Issues For All Parties Involved

By Jake Burns
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the timing of the trade remained a mystery, the two sides were always steadfast in getting a deal done but they had to find a suitor and they had to find a price that made sense for all parties involved. In the end, the Browns found a suitor in the...

247sports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Fan Shows Off A Permanent Baker Mayfield Reminder

Perhaps it would be wise for Cleveland Browns fans to not get any tattoos related to the team aside from its name and logo. Given that nothing is permanent in sports, they shouldn’t get inked with a specific player or a bold prediction. That’s what this fan realized after...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: LSU lands 5-star WR Jalen Brown

LSU picked up a ton of good news lately on the recruiting trail, but all had been on the defensive side of the ball. That changed on Friday as five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown jumped on board with Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers beat out Miami, Michigan, Texas...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield, OH
247Sports

Will Smith Jr. became regular fixture at Ohio State's summer football camp

Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Panthers#Browns#American Football
247Sports

Tyreek Hill says 2022 season will be Tua Tagovailoa's last chance with Miami Dolphins

The 2022 NFL season will be a pivotal one for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is set to enter his third professional season with heightened expectations now that the Dolphins acquired star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. During a recent conversation on his podcast with Jaylen Waddle, Hill said the upcoming season may be his last chance with the Dolphins.
NFL
247Sports

LSU's top 40 players in 2022: 10 & 9

As we navigate the dead period and a month in July that teases us with preview content and summer workouts, Geaux247 will be hosting one of the more intriguing and ambitious offseason projects of the summer. This series is pretty simple, yet opens the door for debate and civil disagreements about this year’s Tigers’ football team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

SEC’s Best Cornerbacks

In an unscientific finding (meaning I didn’t do any work to substantiate my conclusion) I look with some suspicion on statistics that would at first glance seem to be positive. That is, if a cornerback has a lot of tackles and/or a lot of passes broken up, it could be that opposing quarterbacks are targeting him, seeing him as a weakness in the secondary. Therefore, he shouldn’t get all-star recognition.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

UNC's Drake Maye on Quarterback Competition, Growth, Fit in Offense

North Carolina enters year one of the post-Sam Howell era with Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye battling it out for the starting quarterback job. Maye, a former four-star recruit, appeared in two games a season ago and saw the majority of his action in the Nov. 20 win over Wofford. Against the Terriers, he completed 7-of-9 passes (77.7 percent) for 89 yards and one touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tennessee’s 22 Most Important Players for 2022: No. 18

Now past the midway point of the third phase of its offseason, Tennessee is speeding toward the start of the 2022 season. After finishing 7-6 in their first season under Josh Heupel and their new coaching staff in 2021, the Vols are looking to take the next step this fall and will be relying on a handful of players, whether they be established stars, returning starters or new pieces stepping into big roles, to lead them toward such improvement. With the start of preseason camp nearing, GoVols247 this month is bringing back its series counting down the most important players for the upcoming series.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

A&M QB Max Johnson stands out at the Manning Passing Academy

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson was one of 45 college quarterbacks invited to the Manning Passing Academy in late June to serve as a counselor to the 1,200 high school quarterbacks who attend the event. However, there is also a skills challenge ("Air It Out") held near the end of the camp in which the college players compete to see who is the best of the best prior to the start of fall camp in early August. The quarterbacks are called upon to make a variety of throws that are staples in most college offenses including 10-yard hook routes, 18-yard comebacks along the sideline, 18-yard digs over the middle, and deep balls. However, the part of the competition which is graded is a target competition where the quarterbacks threw at moving golf carts. The three throws included two crossing routes and a vertical throw down a sideline. The consensus was that Johnson was one of the better counselors there, displaying the arm strength to be able to drive the ball down the field on intermediate routes and putting both touch and air underneath his deeper throws.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy