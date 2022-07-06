ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Letters: Good reasons for argument against red light cameras

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

A recent letter writer who advocated repealing South Carolina's ban on red light cameras and installing them in the Charleston area may have been well-intentioned, but in the previous places where I've lived and visited, they have been disastrous. In New Jersey, those cameras were a source...

The Post and Courier

Letters: Preserve trees along I-26 gateway into Lowcountry

I am writing in response to a recent Post and Courier article, "SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26.". When I first drove into Charleston in 1983, I remember being struck by the beauty and uniqueness of Interstate 26 as the entranceway to the Lowcountry, as it was framed by trees and seemingly traveling back in time.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Alex Pringle

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2021-CP-08-00226 NOTICE OF HEARING Road/Route SC 27 Project ID No. P032002 Tract 17 Berkeley County Condemnor, VS. Alex Pringle, Landowner(s). And John Doe and Mary Roe, representing all unknown Persons, having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in or to, or lien on the lands described Herein, including all unknown heirs of Alex Pringle, deceased, Unknown Claimant(s) ______________________ TO: THE LANDOWNER(S) ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the Order of Reference to the Master-in-Equity for Berkeley County filed in the above-captioned matter, a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM before The Honorable Dale Van Slambrook, Master in Equity, Berkeley County Judicial Center, 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, 29461. Be present if so minded. FULLER LAW, LLC s/ Collin H. Fuller __________________ Collin H. Fuller, Esquire State Bar No. 103439 145 River landing Drive, Suite 101 B Charleston, SC 29492 843) 277-0013 telephone cfuller@fullerlawsc.com Attorney for Condemnor Berkeley County Charleston, SC July 6, 2022 Charleston, South Carolina AD# 2011418.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman hit by beach umbrella sues Isle of Palms resort

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed "extensive" surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly's face and nose were "shattered and required extensive repair sugary."
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: 'Later, gator.' Police catch, release perp in new neighborhood.

Charleston police picked up the suspect on a front porch in South Pinepoint, where he'd been lurking around scaring people. It was just another routine trespassing bust, another Monday night in May. But instead of taking this guy to jail, the officers drove him to a nearby gated community with a lake the size of a shopping center.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mass. firm moving HQ to Charleston after $8.3M office, $12M hotel deals

A Massachusetts real estate businessman fed up with vagrants and crime at some of his Northeast apartment properties recently bought a downtown Charleston office building and is moving his headquarters to the Lowcountry. He also added a Mount Pleasant hotel to his holdings. Vaios Thomas Theodorakos, CEO of VTT Management,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Largest source of Mount Pleasant noise complaints is Wando High, not Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT — Prompted by complaints about noise from the Old Village and Shem Creek restaurants, Town Council agreed to test some strict proposed noise regulations. The results were unexpected: the bigger culprit was Wando High School, specifically its stadium. The 90-day test period began May 1 with police...
WANDO, SC
The Post and Courier

7623 Hillandale Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

As you pull up to your new home you'll notice it perched on a high .23 acre lot where flood ins. isn't needed. Enter the home and enjoy the hardwood floors spanning throughout the main level where you'll also find 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Make your way through the LR and enter the DR & open kitchen layout just before stepping down into the bonus room and oversized owner's suite both of which have their own wood burning fireplaces! Enjoy the open feel that the high ceilings and natural light provide.Exit through the back and you can enjoy evenings on your patio or tinkering in your workshop. And all of this for under $300K!A $1 000 Lender Credit is avail. & will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use seller's preferred lender.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

1 Dead On U.S. Hwy. 52 Crash, SCHP Says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 52 near Jessamine Drive – two miles west of Moncks Corner. According to SCHP, the driver on U.S. Highway 52 when...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Another reminder that 'education lottery' isn't helping SC

If you've spent much time thinking about government-sponsored gambling, then a new report detailing how it takes from the poor and gives to the rich didn't tell you much you didn't know, except for a few updated numbers to underscore the problem. If like most of us...
LOTTERY
The Post and Courier

2601 Riverridge Court, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Perfect opportunity for an Investor!Second floor condo conveniently located within walking distance to shopping dining and entertainment. HOA covers exterior maintenance and landscaping.TENANTS are currently in place until January 2023. Currently paying $1 200 monthly. *Being Sold AS-IS*
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Storms flood Dorchester Road in North Charleston Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: The following have been reported as "completely impassible" by NCPD: Dorchester Rd at Leeds Ave Industrial between Azalea and Dorchester Rd — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday evening storms have left Dorchester Road flooded. According to North Charleston Police, Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenue is completely under water. NCPD reported this […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina public health and livestock officials have identified a large population of Asian longhorned ticks infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County. This invasive species of tick is not commonly found in the United States, and bites from these ticks have caused...
YORK COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Detectives investigating fatal North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead in North Charleston early Sunday morning. Deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the 7600 block of Winchester Street. They found a car that had...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

