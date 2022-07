A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties, is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the season were not well thought out, the season is going forward with more than 60 permits sold the first day, according to the Game and Parks Commission.

PERKINS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO