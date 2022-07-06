ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

After Dark

By Art and Culture
Ventura County Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. PICTURED: Ventura Music Hall welcomes Greer...

Ventura County Reporter

EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Alternatives, incentives and prospects for lawn survival by David Goldstein

PICTURED: Screenshot of John Oliver discussing the “iceberg in a diaper” idea on YouTube: https://youtu.be/jtxew5XUVbQ. Last week, on a nationally televised show, news-based comedian John Oliver criticized a local response to drought. Oliver’s diatribe, viewed on YouTube over 2,760,000 times as of last Tuesday, called study of a suggestion to tow an “iceberg in a diaper” to Ventura County “monumentally stupid” and an example of how Americans living in arid regions have not appropriately planned for water shortages.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

POWER TO SPEAK | Steering the ship towards a zero-emission future

When “We Make Cargo Move,” we take challenges and turn them into solutions which translate into $2.2 billion in trade-related activity supporting 20,032 local jobs, making the Port of Hueneme the fourth largest employer in Ventura County. As one of the most efficient trade gateways on the West Coast, our port is uniquely positioned as the only deep-water port between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Cargo is not stockpiling on dock and creating a backlog of idling diesel ships and trucks as seen at other ports along the coast. The depth of our harbor provides the necessary clearance for heavy cargo ships to offload important items from around the world to alleviate the global supply chain crisis, reduce congestion at other West Coast ports, and to get vital products into the hands of residents across Ventura County and the U.S. like food and medical equipment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

UNSOLVED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN | OPD’s Jeff Kay stays on the trail of cold cases

Firefighters called to an apartment on West Gonzales Road in Oxnard on December 12, 1981 made a gruesome discovery after putting the fire out. The fire had been started to destroy evidence of a murder. Lisa Gondek, 21, had been raped and strangled by someone who then left her body sexually posed in a bathtub.
OXNARD, CA

