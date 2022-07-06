After Dark

When “We Make Cargo Move,” we take challenges and turn them into solutions which translate into $2.2 billion in trade-related activity supporting 20,032 local jobs, making the Port of Hueneme the fourth largest employer in Ventura County. As one of the most efficient trade gateways on the West Coast, our port is uniquely positioned as the only deep-water port between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Cargo is not stockpiling on dock and creating a backlog of idling diesel ships and trucks as seen at other ports along the coast. The depth of our harbor provides the necessary clearance for heavy cargo ships to offload important items from around the world to alleviate the global supply chain crisis, reduce congestion at other West Coast ports, and to get vital products into the hands of residents across Ventura County and the U.S. like food and medical equipment.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO