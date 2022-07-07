ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks climb with Treasury yields, sterling rises

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kou2d_0gXCSnpZ00

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. equities rose with Treasury yields on Thursday as investors bet on economic light at the end of the Federal Reserve's rate hiking tunnel, while oil prices rose on supply concerns and sterling rallied as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned

In foreign exchange markets, the euro edged closer to parity with the safe-haven dollar, which rose slightly against a basket of major currencies.

Sterling jumped after Johnson resigned under pressure from his own political party following a string of resignations and scandals. On Wednesday, the pound had hit its lowest since March 2020. read more

On Wall Street the technology heavy Nasdaq led gains with chip stocks outperforming as investors took a risk-on tone after Samsung (005930.KS) reported strong results. read more

"What I'm seeing is optimism that perhaps the Fed rate hiking program will not result in dire consequences for the economy. We've economically sensitive stocks leading the way higher today with higher oil prices and interest rates," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital in Chicago.

"It looks like investors are saying this is on economic growth, not necessarily inflation. Otherwise the market should be down."

Comments from Fed officials helped the mood with Governor Christopher Waller calling U.S. recession fears "overblown." He signaled for a July 75-basis-point interest rate hike followed by a 50-basis-point hike in September, and possibly 25 after that unless inflation persists. read more

St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said he sees a "good chance" of a soft landing for the economy.

The U.S. central bank holds its next policy-setting meeting on July 26-27. Minutes from the June meeting released on Wednesday showed that at the time policymakers discussed how a more restrictive stance might be needed if elevated inflation persisted. read more

Investors expected an eventual pause in rate hikes.

"The primary thing right now is the direction of Treasury yields. It's giving folks a reason to believe the Fed is close to its end point in raising interest rates. That's giving the market some confidence to step in and buy growth stocks that had been beaten down," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, also citing recent declines in commodity prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 346.87 points, or 1.12%, to 31,384.55, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 57.54 points, or 1.50%, to 3,902.62 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 259.49 points, or 2.28%, to 11,621.35.

Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed up 1.88%. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 1.57% and emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) rose 1.43%.

During the session, the euro hit its lowest point against the greenback in two decades, edging closer to parity, a level it has not reached since December 2002.

The dollar index rose 0.019%, with the euro down 0.23% at $1.0158.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% at 136.00 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2021, up 0.76% on the day.

Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said central banks should move quickly and aggressively when raising interest rates. read more

TREASURY YIELDS RISING

Treasury yields were higher as investors waited on U.S. jobs data due before the market opens on Friday for clues about the strength of the economy and the Fed's next moves.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 26/32 in price to yield 3.0075%, from 2.911% late on Wednesday. The 2-year note last fell 4/32 in price to yield 3.0285%, from 2.961%.

Oil prices settled sharply higher, rebounding from steep losses the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supply. read more

U.S. crude settled up 4.26% at $102.73 per barrel and Brent finished at $104.65, up 3.93%.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,740.19 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.16% to $1,737.60 an ounce.

Reporting by Huw Jones in London, Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Sam Byford in Tokyo; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Chris Reese and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
CNN

The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Sterling#Nasdaq#Ks Rrb#Fed#Cresset Capital
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy