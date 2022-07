CHICAGO (AP) — Whether he was going deep or finding a hole, Jeimer Candelario did what he could to keep Detroit rolling. Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and the Tigers won their sixth straight, beating the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Friday night. The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July. Candelario, despite a .186 average coming in, came through with some big hits for Detroit.

