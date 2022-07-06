ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Old Pasadena: A Proud Ally to LGBTQ+ Community

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the July 2 print issue of the Burbank Leader. As we come to the end of Pride Month, Old Pasadena pledges to continue supporting all forms of diversity and to welcoming everyone equally. We are proud of our diverse...

burbankleader.outlooknewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Circle of Friends Holds Board Transition Luncheon

First published in the June 30 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Kidspace Children’s Museum’s Circle of Friends recently hosted their annual Board Transition Luncheon. The group’s 2021-22 board members were thanked for their service, and the 2022-23 board members were installed during the event. Kidspace CEO...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Pair Presented at Children’s Hospital June Ball

First published in the July 2 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Two Glendale residents were among the 14 debutantes presented at the 60th annual June Ball, presented by the Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The local young women were Sofia Daniella Gonzalez, daughter of Cristina and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Campbell Center’s New Mural Brings Joy, Tears

First published in the July 2 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Campbell Center recently hosted a mural ribbon-cutting and open house celebration to showcase its transformed programs and the revitalization of its building on June 15. The 68-year-old nonprofit, serving adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in Glendale,...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Kidspace Circle of Friends Host Spring Cocktail Party

First published in the June 30 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Guests and friends gathered in the Regan’s yard to celebrate the Kidspace Circle of Friends recently gathered at a member’s home for its Spring Cocktail Party in honor of the end of the 2021-22 school year.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Burbank, CA
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
Burbank, CA
Society
Pasadena, CA
Government
coloradoboulevard.net

‘Pasadena Parks After Dark’ Is Here

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) invites the community to the Parks After Dark programs that run until Aug. 6, 2022. By News Desk. Parks After Dark takes advantage of Pasadena’s beautiful summer evenings by activating park spaces to provide youth and their...
randomlengthsnews.com

Bruce’s Beach Returned to Descendants

For the first time in the history of Los Angeles County and likely anywhere in the United States, land will be returned to Black descendants whose ancestors were robbed of their property and generational wealth due to unjust laws and practices rooted in systemic racism. Just days after Juneteenth celebrations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Asbarez News

Elen Asatryan Makes History with Glendale City Council Victory

GLENDALE–Elen Asatryan was elected to the Glendale City Council, finishing second in a field of eight candidates and becoming the city’s first immigrant, first Armenian-American and youngest woman to be elected to the council. She will take her oath of office on Tuesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. inside the Glendale City Hall Council Chambers.
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Pasadena#Racism#Athleta#U Street Pizza
outlooknewspapers.com

AbilityFirst Festival Has Food, Wine Galore

First published in the June 30 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Nearly 400 guests celebrated this year’s AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival at the historic Laurabelle A. Robinson House. Guests enjoyed delicious dishes and drinks from more than 25 top restaurants, cocktail bars, wineries and breweries. Neftali Beltran...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Santa Monica Extends Local Emergency To December 31, 2022

SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.
SANTA MONICA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bob Smith Toyota Assists USC-VHH

First published in the July 2 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital leaders recently presented Bob Smith Toyota with a thank you for their two-year loan (free of charge) of a pick-up truck that was used to transport COVID PPE supplies. Flanking Bob Smith Toyota executive Pete Smith (third from left) are hospital leaders Bobby Calderon (from left), Jessica Thomas, Tina Marie Ito, Kenny Pawlek and Ricky Bejar. “The loan of this truck to secure PPE was extremely important in the hospital’s ability to keep patients and employees safe during the worst of the COVID pandemic when supplies were scarce,” according to a USC-VHH statement.
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Household hazardous/E-waste collection event scheduled July 23

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host a household hazardous/E-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 to enable residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste. The event is free and is to take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy