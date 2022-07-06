Candidate Spotlight: Samaire Armstrong wants to look out for the workforce

Proposed Changes to Recreation Fees Identified by the. The Prescott National Forest is proposing to charge new and increased fees at nine developed recreation sites. Many day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees currently on the forest. The Prescott National Forest Pass and the full suite of interagency passes will be honored at these new Forest Service day-use sites. Holders of Interagency Senior and Access passes are entitled to a 50% discount on campground fees. “We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who use the sites. These fee increases will help us maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent throughout the state,” said Dale Deiter, Forest Supervisor for the Prescott National Forest. “During this public input period, we want to hear strategies and other ideas to help cut costs and leverage resources.” The proposed fees by site and Ranger District are listed in the below tables.

