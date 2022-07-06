Mourners remember Highland Park massacre victim 'Mrs. Sunshine' Jacki Sundheim

TRENTON — A person struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 29 led to the closure of the road during the Wednesday morning commute. A "pedestrian fell or jumped" from the Route 1 overpass in Trenton and was then struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. The identity of the individual was not disclosed but Carroll said they may be homeless.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO