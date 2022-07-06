Mourners remember Highland Park massacre victim 'Mrs. Sunshine' Jacki Sundheim

The case of the bodega clerk charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man who attacked him behind the counter is generating more controversy. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says a bipartisan group of City Council members is demanding the case be dropped and Mayor Adams has expressed support for the clerk.
NEW YORK - Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn. It happened on Rockaway Avenue near Lott Avenue in Brownsville on June 30. Police say 19-year-old Vernon Douglas was having an argument with an unknown individual just before 9 p.m. when the individual pulled out a knife and stabbed Douglas twice in the chest before running away.
TRENTON — A person struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 29 led to the closure of the road during the Wednesday morning commute. A "pedestrian fell or jumped" from the Route 1 overpass in Trenton and was then struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. The identity of the individual was not disclosed but Carroll said they may be homeless.
TRENTON — Isles Youth Institute dedicated a new “Increase the Peace” mural on Tucker St. Thursday afternoon. The community group worked with local artists Leon Rainbow and Dean Innocenzi to design the first of three murals to be installed around the city on the theme of ending violence in Trenton. They worked with teens from Isles to paint the murals.
TRENTON – Out of order is putting it politely. Dubbed by one political pundit as the state’s most dysfunctional governing body, Trenton council remains down a legislator after Council President McBride on Thursday sabotaged the nomination of Elvin Montero to replace departed At-large Councilman Santiago Rodriguez. McBride deemed...
