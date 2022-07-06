Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson

An isolated storm yesterday dropped about 1.5" of rain in east Houston, and we could have a few isolated storms again today. Overall though, the main concern continues to be an ongoing heat wave. Look for high temperatures to run in the upper 90s and low 100s areawide through this weekend. Next week, it appears a shift in the location of the "heat dome" could allow for showers and near normal temps.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO