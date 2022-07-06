Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson

An isolated storm yesterday dropped about 1.5" of rain in east Houston, and we could have a few isolated storms again today. Overall though, the main concern continues to be an ongoing heat wave. Look for high temperatures to run in the upper 90s and low 100s areawide through this weekend. Next week, it appears a shift in the location of the "heat dome" could allow for showers and near normal temps.
HOUSTON - Engineers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center are conducting a test on Saturday, and it’s expected to get loud. Officials say the pressure test will result in a loud boom that may sound like an explosion to people in nearby neighborhoods. The test, weather permitting, will begin...
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The concert featuring legendary musician, Santana, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been postponed, according to a release. The release stated the event, Santana + Earth, Wind and Fire event, will be rescheduled. Earlier this week, Santana collapsed on stage during an...
HOUSTON - Saying ‘it’s getting hot outside’ would be an understatement and the City of Houston announced its heat emergency plan would be activated for the second time this summer to help residents escape the dangerous weather. The heat index for the weekend will reach a scorching...
Authorities say a fire is now out after an explosion along a natural gas line sent up a column of flames from a field in Fort Bend County on Thursday. According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the explosion occurred before 11 a.m. in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, west of Orchard.
HOUSTON - A big question in the summer is often "where are you headed for vacation?" But for a growing number of Houstonians, a popular thing to ask has become "where will my next meal come from?" So we checked in with the Houston Food Bank on one of its latest efforts in northeast Houston.
LAKE CONROE, Texas - Ahoy mate! The Jolly Pirates tour is the newest addition to 1097 Watersports on Lake Conroe, a 45 passenger pirate ship. You can rent the whole ship or just grab a few friends for some fun in the sun. Captain Lee, Leroy Herbert, whose family is from the Caribbean, said this was much needed on the lake. Their family is all about good vibes and being safe.
HOUSTON - A family living in East Houston says they are dealing with inhumane treatment at their apartment complex. They’ve been living without air conditioning for well over a month as Houston experiences a historic heatwave. "I'm infuriated. I feel like it should be against the law for people...
CONROE, Texas - Officials need your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen Tuesday. Conroe Police Department says Taylor Hardin, 14, was last seen leaving a friend's home in the 10500 block of Sunflower Dr. in Conroe Tuesday, July 5. Taylor is described as 5'4" about 165 pounds with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.
HOUSTON - Need help paying your utility bills? Houston-area residents will be able to get help on Saturday!. A workshop will be held Saturday, July 9 at the Aberdeen Campus - Education Center in southwest Houston from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Held by BakerRipley Senior Services, the workshop will...
HOUSTON - Two months after a teenager was shot, killed, and robbed of his shoes in west Houston, officials said they have made an arrest. Authorities said Ramiro Hernandez, 17, was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in the deadly shooting of Axel Turcios, 14, back in May. DETAILS:...
HOUSTON - The Museum of Fine Arts continues to deliver with one of a kind exhibits that’s got social media buzzing. 'Seeing Is Not Believing' is their summer immersive exhibition, meaning people get to interact with the art, play with the art and be the art. This is the...
Family members stricken by cancer, living near cancer cluster in Fifth Ward speaks to FOX 26. Harris County and the City of Houston announced they are ready to take legal action against Union Pacific over that cancer cluster in Fifth Ward. We are hearing more and more about lives potentially cut short by the railroad's pollution. One of those compelling stories was gathered by our Greg Groogan.
HOUSTON - Houston and Harris County have hit a new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Houston Health Department, viral load testing at local wastewater treatment plants indicates the amount of Coronavirus is up 709% this week from the baseline testing rate established in July 2020. Last week, the number was at 636%.
HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago. According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.
HOUSTON - Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday. According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.
HOUSTON - Through a multi-agency effort, law enforcement has made nine arrests of predators in Houston and the greater Houston-area targeting children online. One of the arrests was a pastor at a Baytown church. "Offenders that want to harm kids will find a way to do it," says Shanna Redwine,...
CLEAR LAKE, Texas - As the Labor Department reported employers added 372,000 new jobs, in June, Houston-area construction projects are responsible for a lot of growth, locally. For the longest time, 'men' have been the face of the construction industry; today, less than 10% of those businesses are owned and...
HOUSTON - A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot multiple times in an SUV in west Houston. The shooting was reported around 9:51 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 2400 block of S Voss Road. Police are still investigating what led...
HOUSTON - Esther‘s Cajun Café and Soul Food has been serving up family recipes with Cajun Country style southern cooking since 2014. However, their family recipes have been passed down through generations. They began on a tiny strip mall storefront with 1,000 square feet and have now expanded to more than 5000 square feet at their brand-new location at 5007 N. Shepherd.
Comments / 0