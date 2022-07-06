ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist John Dawson

fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore hot and humid days are ahead for Houston as an area of...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Thursday with an isolated late day storm possible

An isolated storm yesterday dropped about 1.5" of rain in east Houston, and we could have a few isolated storms again today. Overall though, the main concern continues to be an ongoing heat wave. Look for high temperatures to run in the upper 90s and low 100s areawide through this weekend. Next week, it appears a shift in the location of the "heat dome" could allow for showers and near normal temps.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Concert featuring Santana at Cynthia Woods Pavilion postponed

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The concert featuring legendary musician, Santana, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been postponed, according to a release. The release stated the event, Santana + Earth, Wind and Fire event, will be rescheduled. Earlier this week, Santana collapsed on stage during an...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire out after natural gas line explosion in Fort Bend County

Authorities say a fire is now out after an explosion along a natural gas line sent up a column of flames from a field in Fort Bend County on Thursday. According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the explosion occurred before 11 a.m. in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, west of Orchard.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

New pirate ship setting sail on Lake Conroe

LAKE CONROE, Texas - Ahoy mate! The Jolly Pirates tour is the newest addition to 1097 Watersports on Lake Conroe, a 45 passenger pirate ship. You can rent the whole ship or just grab a few friends for some fun in the sun. Captain Lee, Leroy Herbert, whose family is from the Caribbean, said this was much needed on the lake. Their family is all about good vibes and being safe.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
fox26houston.com

Authorities looking for missing Conroe teenager last seen Tuesday

CONROE, Texas - Officials need your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen Tuesday. Conroe Police Department says Taylor Hardin, 14, was last seen leaving a friend's home in the 10500 block of Sunflower Dr. in Conroe Tuesday, July 5. Taylor is described as 5'4" about 165 pounds with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Family members stricken by cancer, living near cancer cluster in Fifth Ward speak to FOX 26

Family members stricken by cancer, living near cancer cluster in Fifth Ward speaks to FOX 26. Harris County and the City of Houston announced they are ready to take legal action against Union Pacific over that cancer cluster in Fifth Ward. We are hearing more and more about lives potentially cut short by the railroad's pollution. One of those compelling stories was gathered by our Greg Groogan.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston, Harris County hits new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON - Houston and Harris County have hit a new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Houston Health Department, viral load testing at local wastewater treatment plants indicates the amount of Coronavirus is up 709% this week from the baseline testing rate established in July 2020. Last week, the number was at 636%.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman, 23, last seen nearly a month ago in NW Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago. According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities locate mother days after baby was found alone in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday. According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Baytown pastor, 1 of 9 arrested for solicitation of children online

HOUSTON - Through a multi-agency effort, law enforcement has made nine arrests of predators in Houston and the greater Houston-area targeting children online. One of the arrests was a pastor at a Baytown church. "Offenders that want to harm kids will find a way to do it," says Shanna Redwine,...
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman-owned contractor building her reputation one project at a time

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - As the Labor Department reported employers added 372,000 new jobs, in June, Houston-area construction projects are responsible for a lot of growth, locally. For the longest time, 'men' have been the face of the construction industry; today, less than 10% of those businesses are owned and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot multiple times in SUV in west Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot multiple times in an SUV in west Houston. The shooting was reported around 9:51 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 2400 block of S Voss Road. Police are still investigating what led...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

One of Houston‘s favorite soul food restaurant debuts huge expansion

HOUSTON - Esther‘s Cajun Café and Soul Food has been serving up family recipes with Cajun Country style southern cooking since 2014. However, their family recipes have been passed down through generations. They began on a tiny strip mall storefront with 1,000 square feet and have now expanded to more than 5000 square feet at their brand-new location at 5007 N. Shepherd.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy