Manchester, OH

Big innings lead North Adams to run rule win in 12U tournament championship

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
A nice show of sportsmanship as the two 12U teams from Manchester and North Adams posed for a group photo after the July 1 SHYL Tournament championship game. (Photo provided)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Southern Hills Youth League 12U baseball Tournament championship was decided on Friday, July 1 at the Winchester Park when the North Adams Green Devils battled the Manchester Greyhounds. A nice crowd for both sides on a perfect summer night for baseball unfortunately didn’t get to see a close game, they saw a dominant performance by the North Adams squad. Using scoring innings of six and eight rune, the Devils ran away with the 12U title in run rule fashion, downing the Greyhounds 16-4 in five innings.

It was the Manchester faithful who had the first opportunity to roar on Friday night as their young men struck for two runs in the top of the first on one swing of the bat. With starter Trace Evans on the bump for the Devils, Manchester third baseman Colton McChesney found a pitch to his liking and drove it over the left field fence with one on to give the Hounds an early 2-0 advantage. The Greyhounds extended that lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Brayden Palmer singled, stole second and third, and scored on a North Adams throwing error.

In the bottom of the second, the Devils got two of those runs back off of Manchester starter Bryce Young. To lead off the frame, Austin Bissantz reached on an error and one-out walks to Kaden Wilson and Ralston Laney filled the bases. Another free pass to Bentley Grooms forced home a run and a two-out base on balls to Kyser Swayne put the second North Adams run on the board.

The Greyhounds went down in order in the top of the third and in the bottom half, North Adams took control, scoring six times to take the lead for good. Carson Davis reached on an error and one out later came home on an RBI single by Jaxon Krchmar. The next hitter was Kaden Wilson and he gave his team the lead for good when he deposited a pitch over the wall in left center for a tow-run homer and a 5-3 North Adams lead.

One out later, a single off the top of the center field fence by Evans drove home two more, with reliever Bentley Colvin now on for the Greyhounds. Trannin Maddox followed with a two-bagger down the right field line to drive home the final run of the inning and give the Devils a five-run cushion.

Manchester put two runners on base in the top half of the fourth, Luke Rigdon and Palmer, but both were left stranded in scoring position after a Colton Arnett strikeout and a Ryan Parker ground out. Again, the Devils took advantage when they came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, this time racking up an eight-spot off of Manchester’s McChesney in relief.

North Adams sent 13 batters to the dish in their half of the fourth as a single by Bissantz, a double by Krchmar, a walk to Wilson, a base hit by Laney, a walk to Grooms, a base hit by Swayne, a base hit by Evans, a single my Maddox that plated a pair, a walk to Davis and an RBI single by Wilson. All of those offensive pre-Fourth of July fireworks by the Devils resulted in a commanding 16-3 lead after four innings of play.

The Greyhounds had one last chance to keep the game alive as they came to bat in the fifth. After a Young ground out, Colvin singled to center and eventually came across the plate when McChesney reached on an error. Evans then retired Carson Horner on a pop out to second for the final out of the game as the Devils and their fans celebrated the 12U tournament title.

The roster for the champion Devils included: Kyser Swayne, Trace Evans, Trannin Maddox, Carson Davis, Austin Bissantz, Jaxon Krchmar, Kaden Wilson, Ralston Laney, Bentley Grooms, Dylan Thomas, Brady Hackworth, Bentley Zinn and T.J. Prewitt.

The roster for the runner-up Greyhounds: Bryce Young, Bentley Colvin, James Hackathorn, Colton McChesney, Carson Horner, Luke Rigdon, Brayden Palmer, Braxton Wagner, Cayden Blanton, Archer Fuson, Colton Arnett, Parker Neria and Ryan Parker.

People's Defender

People's Defender

