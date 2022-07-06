ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Rocks A Plaid Skirt And Knee-High Boots In Stockholm While Fans Gush That She's A 'Queen'

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Splash News

If we’re ever in need of summer looks that also double as Y2K and 90s style inspo, Dua Lipa has us covered! The ultra-stylish “Levitating” hitmaker, 26, just rocked yet another warm-weather outfit that combines vintage pieces with a modern touch. The Grammy winner shared her latest off-duty tour look with her 85 million Instagram followers last week— an epic white-blouse-plaid-skirt-knee-high-boot combo.

While vacationing in Stockholm, Sweden, Lipa posted stunning images of her posing in the ensemble while on a yacht with her siblings and friends. Her intricate white blouse was designed by London label Chopova Lowena, and from its Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, as well as her multicolor plaid skirt and glitzy belt. To complete her look, Lipa added knee-high black Balenciaga ‘Cagole 90mm’ boots and black ‘Dynasty’ rectangle sunglasses from the luxury Spanish fashion house.

Over her shoulder, the Future Nostalgia performer also wore a snakeskin-print ‘Razr Bag Snake Biscuit’ purse from KNWLS, another brand from her native U.K. In her post caption, Lipa wrote “stockholm archipelago” with flower emojis and fans quickly headed to her comment section to hype up her outfit. “Love this look!” wrote one fan while another added, “Y2K vibes 4ever.” Other users from Sweden “welcomed” the pop star to their country and another fan added, “she came to slay,” which sums up our exact thoughts when looking at this ensemble.

