Fontana, CA

Dive-In Movie Nights are held in Fontana

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a way to cool off this summer? Dive-In Movie Nights are the perfect solution. These events offer swimming enjoyment in...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Fontana Herald News

Skate Night will be held at Fontana Park on July 13

A Skate Night will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion. The free event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. People of all ages are invited to put on their skates and enjoy a pleasant evening at the Sports Pavilion, which is located next to the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue. There will be live music, games, and prizes.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Soto will perform at Miller Park on July 14

Soto, a Latin/funk music band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 14. The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, as part of the City of Fontana’s Summer Concert Series. The concerts will...
FONTANA, CA
murrietaca.gov

Indoor Beach Party at the Community Center

Join us at the Murrieta Community Center for a fun indoor Beach Party theme. Play games, listen to music. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Fontana, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Isabella’s Italian Restaurant is a longtime Redlands fixture

It has been ages since I’ve visited Isabella’s, a fixture in Redlands for more than three decades. Not much has changed — same classic décor with lots of brick, faux greenery, maroon walls and ceiling. We were even waited on by Tammi, a server par excellence and one of the original staff.
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
DOWNEY, CA
365traveler.com

12 SPECTACULAR THINGS TO DO IN LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA

The sparkling sapphire waters of Lake Arrowhead, surrounded by lush pine trees, look like a screensaver snapshot. But this mountain lake retreat is a real-life paradise for travelers in Southern California escaping the crowded cities for a slice of tranquil nature. Sitting high in the San Bernardino Mountains, this lake...
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
mynewsla.com

Rapper ‘Snoopy Blue’ Found Shot to Death in Car in South LA

Details are still pending Sunday following the fatal shooting of rapper Snoopy Blue in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the victim inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Evans Phillips Dies in Scooter Collision on Shadow Hills Street [Menifee, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near Bobcat Drive. The crash happened on July 4th, around 7:00 p.m. Dispatchers arrived in the 29000 block of Shadow Hills Street shortly after. Initial investigations stated that Phillips was riding near a yard when the driver of a vehicle struck him. Upon...
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day. Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.
ANAHEIM, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California girl struck by flying cellphone on Six Flags roller coaster, family says

VALENCIA, Calif. — A California girl is recovering from injuries after a flying cellphone struck her face while she was riding a roller coaster, her family said. According to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV, the incident occurred during the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Evie Evans, 8, of Riverside, was riding the Twisted Colossus when a loose cellphone hit her forehead, her mother, Della White, told the news outlets.
VALENCIA, PA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy