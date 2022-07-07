Beloit Junior Legion Bandits revise regional schedule at YMCA Youth Sports Complex

Buy Now Jace Ribarich of the Phillies connects with a pitch during the 9 and 10-year-old Mustang Baseball action Wednesday night at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex. The Phillies battled the Rays. Ribarich also plays for the Beloit Bombers 9U Red team. The Bombers players are sprinkled throughout rosters in the Mustang league. Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Both the Beloit Senior and Junior Legion Bandits baseball teams have had their share of problems with opponents canceling games this summer.

The Junior Legion Bandits no sooner released the schedule for the 16U regional tournament they will host next week before one of the teams, Mukwonago, announced it was pulling out.

Beloit released a brand new revised schedule on Wednesday with a five-team bracket.

Due to the changes, the double-elimination regional will be played July 14-17 and all games will be played in Beloit at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex on diamond 3. Fort Atkinson will no longer host a game.

The Junior Bandits will start on July 14 against Middleton at 7:30 p.m.

The Bandits (6-3-1) saw their game end in a 3-3 tie Tuesday night at Kettle Moraine after rainy weather ended both teams’ night after four innings.

Mitch Stuessy was 2-for-2 to lead the Beloit attack and also pitched all four innings. Andy Buckley was 1-for-2 with a double.

The new regional scheduled follows:

Thursday, July 14th

Game 1—5 p.m.: Hartland vs. Oconomowoc Gold.

Game 2—7:30 p.m.: Middleton vs. Beloit.

Friday, July 15th

Game 3—5 p.m.: Fort Atkinson vs. Winner Game 1.

Game 4—7:30 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2.

Saturday, July16th

Game 5—10 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 6—12:15 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 7—2:30 p.m.: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5

Sunday, July 17th

Game 8—11 a.m.: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7.

Game 9—1:30 p.m.: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 8 If necessary.