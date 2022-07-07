Beloit Junior Legion Bandits revise regional schedule at YMCA Youth Sports Complex
BELOIT—Both the Beloit Senior and Junior Legion Bandits baseball teams have had their share of problems with opponents canceling games this summer.
The Junior Legion Bandits no sooner released the schedule for the 16U regional tournament they will host next week before one of the teams, Mukwonago, announced it was pulling out.
Beloit released a brand new revised schedule on Wednesday with a five-team bracket.
Due to the changes, the double-elimination regional will be played July 14-17 and all games will be played in Beloit at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex on diamond 3. Fort Atkinson will no longer host a game.
The Junior Bandits will start on July 14 against Middleton at 7:30 p.m.
The Bandits (6-3-1) saw their game end in a 3-3 tie Tuesday night at Kettle Moraine after rainy weather ended both teams’ night after four innings.
Mitch Stuessy was 2-for-2 to lead the Beloit attack and also pitched all four innings. Andy Buckley was 1-for-2 with a double.
The new regional scheduled follows:
Thursday, July 14th
Game 1—5 p.m.: Hartland vs. Oconomowoc Gold.
Game 2—7:30 p.m.: Middleton vs. Beloit.
Friday, July 15th
Game 3—5 p.m.: Fort Atkinson vs. Winner Game 1.
Game 4—7:30 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2.
Saturday, July16th
Game 5—10 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Game 6—12:15 p.m.: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 7—2:30 p.m.: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5
Sunday, July 17th
Game 8—11 a.m.: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7.
Game 9—1:30 p.m.: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 8 If necessary.
