Flagstaff, AZ

PRESS RELEASE: United Airlines suspending service at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport

 5 days ago

United Airlines has announced plans to suspend service at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and will review after six months. United Airlines currently provides direct service to and from Denver, Colorado and will continue service through the end of October 2022. “We are disappointed to hear that...

Small wildfire contained east of Flagstaff

USFS Fire crews made quick work of a small wildfire near Sheep Hill east of Flagstaff at around noon today. The fire was contained at under 1 acre in size. Cause is unknown.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fight in progress

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1025 S Milton at Walgreens for a male and female physically fighting in the parking lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Possible Grenade Found

A CCSO Deputy believes he has found what appears to be a "stinger" style grenade near forest roads 128 and 128D. This is near Marshall Lake. Flagstaff Bomb Squad is being contacted.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WATCH NOW: Video of train colliding with car in Flagstaff Saturday

7/9/2022: Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are responding to East Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway for a train that has collided with a car. UPDATE: NO injuries. EMS units are canceled. The train is still stopped. UPDATE: The vehicle involved was a Toyota SUV. The video is courtesy of Reggie...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Man Down (Delayed)

7/10/2022 5:18 am: Flagstaff Police are asking for medics to respond to 101 E Butler Ave at the Speedway for a passed out possibly intoxicated adult needing medical attention.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1801 E Butler Ave for an intoxicated male stumbling into the roadway heading eastbound.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Police and medics called to large fight early this morning

At roughly 2:30 am on Sunday morning, Flagstaff Police and EMS were dispatched to 5000 N Mall Way at the Elevation Apartments for a large physical fight between at least 6 people. One person needed medics. Unknown if any arrests were made.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
PRESS RELEASE: Sheriff’s Office Receives $2.5 Million from Attorney General Grant

On Friday, July 8, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received notice of a grant award from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the amount of $2.5 million. The award will fund a program designed to reduce opioid abuse and recidivism for inmates leaving the Coconino County Jail and provide an immediate connection to social, behavioral, housing, transportation, and legal services. This program, called Pathways to Community, is a collaborative partnership between the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). The program provides an in-custody assessment for inmates as they enter the jail to identify needs and resources available to assist in a successful transition back into the community when they are released. Directly upon release from custody, individuals are provided the opportunity to connect with available resources based on the needs identified from the initial assessment.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
intoxicated person needing EMS

Flagstaff FD and EMS are responding to 203 E Brannon Ave at the Murdoch Center for a severely intoxicated person. Police are on the scene.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Injury accident

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to West and Dortha Ave for a two-car accident with airbags deployed.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

