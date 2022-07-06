PRESS RELEASE: United Airlines suspending service at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport

On Friday, July 8, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received notice of a grant award from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the amount of $2.5 million. The award will fund a program designed to reduce opioid abuse and recidivism for inmates leaving the Coconino County Jail and provide an immediate connection to social, behavioral, housing, transportation, and legal services. This program, called Pathways to Community, is a collaborative partnership between the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). The program provides an in-custody assessment for inmates as they enter the jail to identify needs and resources available to assist in a successful transition back into the community when they are released. Directly upon release from custody, individuals are provided the opportunity to connect with available resources based on the needs identified from the initial assessment.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO