POTUS

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 19

Gloria Williams
2d ago

GOD has already lined Trump and his enablers up with Satan. The driers have made there beds ,now it's REAP WHAT YOU SOW. WHY DO EVIL DOIERS THINK THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH THE DEVIL WORK AND THINK THEY CAN LIVE WITH GOD BLESSING. NOT ON THIS EARTH.

Reply
3
humberto
2d ago

Pardon himself? What is this? A DICTATORSHIP? Sounds like Mafia Enterprise. Pardon means "I'm Criminal".

Reply
5
Elnora Hill
3d ago

its going to be a glorious day when Trump stands before God to give accountability

Reply(1)
12
