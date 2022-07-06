Backyard Bar and Kitchen Build

Creamy, cheesy, and not even close to classic. When it comes to carbonara I am generally a purist. It’s something I fell head over heels in love with at first bite and so I always want it just the way I first had it — spaghetti, gaunciale, pecorino Romano, eggs, and plenty of black pepper. NO peas, thank you very much. But when it comes to a casserole inspired by that beloved dish, I can be a little more flexible. Here, some short tube pasta mingles with many of those ingredients in a creamy bake that gives much of the same flavor in comforting casserole form. You can’t argue with the flavor of carbonara and you can’t argue with the comfort of casserole, so while I might call myself a purist, I’m all in on this mash-up.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO