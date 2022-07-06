Backyard Bar and Kitchen Build

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The downstairs apartment didn’t have a kitchen so I, thinking I was going to be a bachelor forever, decided I only needed an outdoor kitchen. I ordered a gas grill, a sink, some metal framed bases, and a small...

12tomatoes.com

No-Cook Strawberry Freezer Jam

The easiest jam imaginable. One of my favorite summer cooking projects is to make jam, but that doesn’t mean I’m always in the mood to go through all the steps of actually cooking jam, let alone canning it. But problem solved! You can have your jam and eat it too thanks to this No-Cook Strawberry Freezer Jam. You still get to play with some lovely fresh produce, you still get to create some wonderfully sticky, sweet jam, but this does it with so little work, it’s hard to believe. You only need your microwave, a bowl, and some jars for the finished product — no special equipment needed!
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Recipe Tin Project: Overnight Coffee Cake

A bunch of frozen dinner rolls, some vanilla pudding, butter, and brown sugar left to sit overnight and it becomes coffee cake? Sounds crazy. Needless to say, when I saw this recipe card I was very intrigued. Dinner rolls don’t really spell coffee cake in my mind, so I wanted to see how close they could come to approximating the experience. (Spoiler alert: they come pretty darn close.) One thing I can say about The Recipe Tin Project is that it’s given me recipes I never would have dreamed of and this one makes for an excellent crowd-pleasing breakfast option to have in your back pocket.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Tex-Mex Burgers

It there’s a better, quick dinner than burgers I’d like to hear it. This simple treat always satisfies the whole family. Now you can make a tangy, Tex-Mex version that will really spice up your dinner menu. But, don’t worry, you can add as much or as little heat as you want for the perfect border-style burger.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
12tomatoes.com

Fried Potato Tacos (Tacos de Papa)

Crispy, fresh, and hearty. Many people in the US are accustomed to hardshell tacos which have been fried before being filled. But, these fried potato tacos are filled with spiced mashed potatoes and then fried. This results in a crispy exterior, with a very tender interior. Lavished with toppings, these potato tacos are full of fresh flavor and zest.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

How To Use Food Scraps To Clean Your House

We’re all aware of food waste, but as we dice, slice, and peel our produce, it’s hard to find a useful way to use all of these scraps. Luckily before they get tossed out, you can utilize these leftovers one more time. And no, you don’t use them for cooking, instead, you can use trash-bound scraps to clean your house. See which produce leftovers are suitable for cleaning which surface, you’ll be surprised!
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

Creamy Carbonara Casserole

Creamy, cheesy, and not even close to classic. When it comes to carbonara I am generally a purist. It’s something I fell head over heels in love with at first bite and so I always want it just the way I first had it — spaghetti, gaunciale, pecorino Romano, eggs, and plenty of black pepper. NO peas, thank you very much. But when it comes to a casserole inspired by that beloved dish, I can be a little more flexible. Here, some short tube pasta mingles with many of those ingredients in a creamy bake that gives much of the same flavor in comforting casserole form. You can’t argue with the flavor of carbonara and you can’t argue with the comfort of casserole, so while I might call myself a purist, I’m all in on this mash-up.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Candy Salad? The Origins Behind A Weird American Dish

Candy salad, wait… candy and salad… together? For me, the first image of salad that comes to mind is one of lettuce and vegetables, yet dessert salad does exist. Depending on your location, candy salads aren’t a novelty they’re a mainstay, gracing many midwestern tables, especially during potlucks, church suppers, and backyard grill parties. Just how did candy salad come to be a distinctly American side dish?
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Earl Grey Chocolate Chip Cake

When it comes to cake, we’ve tried just about every type that’s out there. But, this unusual cake relies on a magic ingredient -Early Grey tea- to make it taste out of this world. The addition of mini chocolate chips in the batter also adds a richness that melds perfectly with the subtle citrus and tea flavors in the cake.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Introducing Sky Cruise: A Futuristic Nuclear-Powered Flying Hotel

The concept of a floating sky hotel sounds like something out of a steampunk or sci-fi novel, it doesn’t sound like something that could actually happen in our lifetime. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t someone that is trying to turn fantasy into reality. One engineer, Hashem Al-Ghaili, has created a whole animation using an original design by artist Tony Holstrem. He had previous made a design for a conceptual nuclear fusion-powered luxury hotel for Sky Cruise.
LIFESTYLE

