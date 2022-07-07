ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville cracks down on reckless driving in construction zone

By Katrina Nickell
wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Driving through yards, speeding and ignoring road signs have been problems for some Clarksville neighbors living in the middle of a construction zone. Now, the city plans to handle the reckless driving. The City of Clarksville said drivers on Lincoln Drive have ignored detour signs...

