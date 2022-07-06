ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Permits Issued for 5813 Cedar Avenue in Cobbs Creek, West Philadelphia

By Colin LeStourgeon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been issued for the construction of a multi-family building at 5813 Cedar Avenue in Cobbs Creek, West Philadelphia. Designed by RKM Architects, the new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units inside. Each of these units is expected to be an apartment according to the...

Construction Underway at 1148 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that construction is well underway at a five-story, 59-unit mixed-use development proposed at 1148 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington, as our recent site visit shows. Also known under its full address of 1148-62 Frankford Avenue, the project will span 42,100 square feet and will include a renovation and retail conversion of the 19th-century Kensington National Bank as well as construction of a five-story apartment building at the site of the bank’s parking lot. The Wells Fargo Bank branch currently situated in the existing building will be relocated to the new structure. Designed by OOMBRA Architects, the development will include 20 parking spaces for commercial customers, elevator service for residents, 20 bicycle spaces, and a roof deck. Permits list Wells Fargo Bank as the owner and Reed St. Builders LLC, and a construction cost of $9.25 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Completion Nears at 1030 West Girard Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is nearing completion at a six-story, 115-unit mixed-use building at 1030 West Girard Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia. Designed by SgRA, the building holds 107,165 square feet and, upon completion, will offer ground-level retail, parking for 44 cars in an underground garage and ten more open-air spaces, parking for 40 bicycles, and residential amenity space. Permits list Ascent Design and Builder as the contractor and a construction cost of $2 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Excavation Underway at 1200 Ridge Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia

Although permits for the building have been filed some time ago, Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit discovered no notable construction progress, aside from ground excavation, at 1200 Ridge Avenue, a six-story, 46-unit development proposed in Poplar, North Philadelphia. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture, the building will rise from a 10,620-square-foot footprint and span 60,404 square feet, wit commercial space at the ground floor. The basement will be allocated to amenities such as parking space for 13 cars and 24 bicycles. A roof deck will be located atop the structure, and will provide panoramic views of the skyline. Permits list HC Pody Company and a construction cost of $6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com

Mural design honoring Judge Leon Higginbotham to be unveiled in West Philadelphia

The design for a mural honoring Philadelphia civil rights pioneer Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Jr. will be unveiled at its future location in West Philadelphia next week. A tribute kickoff party is taking place on Friday, July 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 4508 Chestnut Street. The event features music, as well as doughnuts and coffee provided by Federal Donuts. Speakers at the event include Penn Carey Law School Board of Advisors chairman Osagie Imasogie and former Governor Ed Rendell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Repaving Project On I-95 In South Philly ‘Like Hitting A Brick Wall,’ Causing Dangerous Situation, Drivers Warn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I-95 in South Philadelphia is undergoing a major repaving project, but Eyewitness News viewers say it’s creating a dangerous situation. It’s a very bumpy ride on the stretch of highway between Pattison Avenue and the Girard Point Bridge. “I thought I was going to lose my life, to be quite honest with you,” Anthony DiPasquale said. DiPasquale is left rattled and stranded after hitting exposed bridge joints on I-95. The impact was so intense it blew out his front tire. “It’s like you’re hitting a brick wall,” DiPasquale said. “Your whole front end gets screwed up. Luckily, I just got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What Went Wrong on Washington Avenue

There is a road in Philadelphia. Like many American roads in many American places, this arterial is in dire need of repair — has been for more than a decade. This particular road is the de facto dividing line between South Philadelphia and Center City. It’s one of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

Somerton Woods on the Chopping Block?

About 80 acres in the Somerton neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia have been conspicuously left out of Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s legislation to improve the city’s tree canopy protections, which passed City Council on June 16, 2022. The Somerton Civic Association is lobbying to change that. Northeast...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 234 East 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 234 East 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Check out this beautiful twin located in sought-after Conshohocken! You're welcomed by a cozy front porch before you walk into the large living room, which is open to the dining room. Original hardwood floors and wood columns offer warmth and character to this home. The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and 42" honey maple cabinetry. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with the bonus of a fully updated bath with a stall shower and exit door to the rear yard. There's a spacious fenced-in rear yard for all your entertaining needs, along with a shed in the back for additional storage and a small rear patio. Full unfinished basement. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms with great natural light, and a new full hall bath to complete this floor. The Master bedroom has a bay-style window and is warm and welcoming. Conshohocken is known for its fantastic location close to train, restaurants, shopping districts, and parks. All this is located in the Colonial School District.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Energy Coordinating Agency Launching Water Heater Emergency Fund For Philadelphia Low-Income Families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s some new help for low-income families in Philadelphia who don’t have hot water. The Energy Coordinating Agency is launching a Water Heater Emergency Fund. The money will be used to help replace water heaters for families who may not be able to afford new ones. Grant money from the state, along with two local non-profits, is helping to pay for the heaters. Senator Sharif Street and other local officials held a press conference at the Energy Coordinating Agency’s headquarters on the 100 block of Clearfield Avenue Friday afternoon. “This program will increase the safety and affordability of the homes of low-income families and help preserve the transfer of generational wealth as gentrification continues to change the landscape and diversity of Philadelphia. In addition, we will be installing heat pump water heaters which will help our city meet its goals for electrification,” Sen. Street said. The ECA’s heater hotline receives numerous calls per week from low-income families without hot water.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating 7-Eleven Robbery in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located on East Johnson Highway in Norristown, Montgomery County. Authorities state that on July 2, 2022, a suspect forced entry into a store and stole the entire cash register. The suspect is described as a Black male or female wearing “Waimea” brand painted graffiti jeans and red and white Nike Air Jordan 6 sneakers. This individual then fled the scene in a 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man Charged In Center City Office Building Rape Has History Of Trespassing Into South Jersey Offices: Investigators

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) — Willie Harris, the man accused of beating and raping an office worker inside a Center City law firm Tuesday, has a history of trespassing into law and medical offices in Woodbury, according to New Jersey investigators. Police in Washington Township arrested Harris, 49, Thursday night after a nurse at Jefferson Health Washington Township recognized Harris and called officers. Amanda Gresko, an office manager at Marmero Law in Woodbury, said she had two different encounters with Harris. “I nearly fainted when I looked at that picture,” Gresko said after she saw Harris was wanted on sex crime charges. “I was...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Family Left Homeless By House Fire In South Jersey

A family was left homeless after a fire gutted their home in Camden County, authorities said. On Thursday, July 7 at 6:29 a.m., Gloucester Township police responded to Lillian Place in the Glendora Section for a report of a dwelling fire. Arriving officers found heavy smoke conditions coming from the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA to close trolley tunnel for annual maintenance, station improvements

Several trolley routes will be shut down for more than two weeks starting on Friday, as SEPTA begins its annual "Trolley Tunnel Blitz." Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 will not operate in the Center City trolley tunnel from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market streets for the duration of the maintenance project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

Removal of Hunting Park bridge to cause year-long detours

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Residents and students in Hunting Park are facing a year of detours as work begins Tuesday to remove the dilapidated Fifth Street Bridge. The bridge between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street spans the abandoned Conrail line. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge with a new road built at ground level.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy