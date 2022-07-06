Permits Issued for 5813 Cedar Avenue in Cobbs Creek, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s some new help for low-income families in Philadelphia who don’t have hot water. The Energy Coordinating Agency is launching a Water Heater Emergency Fund. The money will be used to help replace water heaters for families who may not be able to afford new ones. Grant money from the state, along with two local non-profits, is helping to pay for the heaters. Senator Sharif Street and other local officials held a press conference at the Energy Coordinating Agency’s headquarters on the 100 block of Clearfield Avenue Friday afternoon. “This program will increase the safety and affordability of the homes of low-income families and help preserve the transfer of generational wealth as gentrification continues to change the landscape and diversity of Philadelphia. In addition, we will be installing heat pump water heaters which will help our city meet its goals for electrification,” Sen. Street said. The ECA’s heater hotline receives numerous calls per week from low-income families without hot water.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO