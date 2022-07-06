ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
Getty Images

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand.

Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.

Inspection scores range from 0-100, with 69 and being out of compliance. Of the food service businesses inspected for the month of June, only one Chatham County eating establishment scored 69 or below on their Health Inspection Report.

Long Branch, located at 2411 Skidaway Rd. in Savannah, scored a 65 during a routine inspection on June 28.

Some of the violations reported by the inspector were:

  • Heavy mold build-up on the baffle of the ice machine and heavy dirt debris on the cutting boards where food was being sliced/prepped in the kitchen area.
  • Cooked chicken wings, sliced carrots and sliced celery was prepped in the facility over 24 hours ago and were not date marked. All of the items were discarded by the person in charge during the inspection.
  • Expired milk dated May 31, 2022, and June 16, 2022, were stored in the reach-in cooler in the bar area. Items were discarded by the person in charge during the inspection.
  • Dead roaches were reported on the floor throughout the kitchen area. Also reported were live fruit flies throughout the bar area, specifically near the “sump pump tank” near the bar hand wash sink.
  • Heavy grease build-up was reported on the sides and front of fryers, sides and front of oven, sides and front of coolers, sides and lids of food-grade bins (containing food), throughout the kitchen.
  • There was no hot water in one of the women’s restrooms.

Food services businesses that achieved a perfect score of 100 include:

  • Anita Deli Sandwich, LLC located at 348 Jefferson Street
  • Lobster Dogs located at 205 Television Cir. Unit 4
  • Subway # 12617 located at 6 Mercy Way
  • China Taste located at 2208 E. Derenne Ave Suite B
  • Papa John’s located at 11613 Abercorn
  • Los Dominican Restaurant located at 12411 White Bluff Rd.
  • Starbucks Kroger Food Store #418 located at 311 E. Gwinnett St.
  • Sweet Spice Restaurant located at 5515 Waters Ave.
  • Chick-Fil-A-Gulf Stream Aerospace Completions Café located at 500 Gulf Stream Rd.
  • Fat Tuesday located at 22 W. Bryan St.
  • Stoners Pizza Joint Midtown located at 1100 Eisenhower Rd.
  • Starbucks Coffee located at 5500 Abercorn St.
  • Fairfield Inn Savannah located at 17027 Abercorn St.
  • Five Guys Burgers & Fries located at 4960 U.S. Highway 80
  • Taco Bell #9918 located at 302 Mall BLVD
  • Pretzel Maker located at 7804 Abercorn St. Unit 95 A
  • The 5 Spot Mobile located at 4430 Habersham St.
  • Westin & Spa Savannah Harbor Golf Resort located at 1 Resort Dr.
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown located at 20 Johnston St.
  • Fontaine’s located at 214 E. Bay Street
  • AVID located at 9 W. Gateway BLVD
  • Stevedore Bakery located at 402 Passage Way
  • Arco located at 42 E. Bay Street
  • Juice Box (KIOSK) located at 7804 Abercorn St.
  • The Perry Lane Hotel-South Tower Lobby Bar located at 255 Perry Street
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Savannah Midtown located at 211 Stephenson Ave.
  • Kis Cafe located at 714 Mall BLVD

