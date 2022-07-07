Suspect is arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland

Two males and a girl were killed and four others were injured, including the driver, in a single-car crash in Orange early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m., according to officers with the Orange Police Department. A 2005 Nissan Altima, carrying seven people inside, was speeding on Glassell Street. Nineteen-year-old Azarie Fuller from Exeter, Calif., was identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Orange PD who made the announcement on its Facebook account.Orange County PD officers were patrolling the area when they spotted the Nissan traveling at high rate of speed. When officers caught up with the vehicle, the car was...
Comments / 0