Suspect is arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland

A $10,000 reward is now available to anyone with information about a series of violent home invasion robberies that took place in Riverside.The reward was approved by the Riverside City Council this week for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people behind three home invasion robberies in mid-May."We are hopeful this reward will elicit information that helps us bring these dangerous criminals to justice," Riverside police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement. "They terrorized our city and we will utilize every resource available to find them."Two of the robberies happened in the Alessandro Heights Neighborhood, and...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO