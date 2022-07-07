ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

Suspect is arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On July 2 at about 10:07 p.m., deputies from the...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Key News Network

Police Pursuit Involves Officer Assault Suspects

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: The Ontario Police Department was in pursuit of two officer assault suspects that fled from police early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022. Santa Fe Springs California Highway Patrol received a report at approximately 1:15 a.m. that two suspects had assaulted two officers and were fleeing, driving westbound on the 60 Freeway at over 100 mph without headlights or taillights.
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in LA County area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man who was shot to death in the unincorporated Florence-Graham area near South Los Angeles was identified Saturday. The victim was identified as Jesus Salazar of Muscoy, a San Bernardino County community, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Two vehicle crash in Murrieta results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash in Murrieta took the life of a woman on Saturday afternoon. One of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision rolled over multiple times, according to Riverside County Cal Fire. The crash took place around 12:44 p.m. at Auld Road and Pourroy Road. One person was ejected...
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

CORONA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail. According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one...
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspected arsonist arrested after crime spree

Palm Springs police responded to several calls on Friday, July 8th about a male suspect who went on a crime spree throughout the night. Around 9:15 p.m., officers first responded to a call that they had received from the suspect's roommate who said the man had intentionally set their kitchen on fire in a residence The post Suspected arsonist arrested after crime spree appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

3 killed, 4 hurt in fiery crash in Orange

Two males and a girl were killed and four others were injured, including the driver, in a single-car crash in Orange early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m., according to officers with the Orange Police Department. A 2005 Nissan Altima, carrying seven people inside, was speeding on Glassell Street. Nineteen-year-old Azarie Fuller from Exeter, Calif., was identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Orange PD who made the announcement on its Facebook account.Orange County PD officers were patrolling the area when they spotted the Nissan traveling at high rate of speed. When officers caught up with the vehicle, the car was...
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision at Riverside Intersection

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with a sports sedan that turned in front of him at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Friday. Michael Winter of Redlands died about 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the crash at Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
paininthepass.info

One Injured In Three Vehicle Crash In The Cajon Pass Saturday Afternoon

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured after a three vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving three vehicles. The accident was reported at 12:18pm, Saturday July 9, 2022. The crash location was at the truck escape ramp or about two mile before Highway 138 exit on southbound I-15. The three vehicles that were involved in the collision were a black Toyota sedan. a sliver Kia Soul, and a black Cadillac Escalade.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

$10K reward for information about series of violent Riverside home invasion robberies

A $10,000 reward is now available to anyone with information about a series of violent home invasion robberies that took place in Riverside.The reward was approved by the Riverside City Council this week for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people behind three home invasion robberies in mid-May."We are hopeful this reward will elicit information that helps us bring these dangerous criminals to justice," Riverside police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement. "They terrorized our city and we will utilize every resource available to find them."Two of the robberies happened in the Alessandro Heights Neighborhood, and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate at West Valley Detention Center dies from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor, Sheriff's Department says

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor of a housing segment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 4, deputies and medical staff at the jail provided medical aid to Frank Olivas, a 71-year-old...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
paininthepass.info

Two People Hurt After Roll-Over Crash On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people were injured when their car crashed and rolled over on Highway 173 Friday afternoon. The solo-vehicle crash involved a green Honda Civic. It was reported about 1:36am July 8, 2022. The crash happened on Hwy 173 at the sharp turn on the highway. From what the CHP traffic log stated there was a herd of sheep on the highway prior to the crash.
HESPERIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Tesla on Riverside Freeway

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed before sunrise Thursday in a collision with a Tesla on the Riverside (91) Freeway, which was partially shut down because of the wreck. Marvin Walker of Lake Elsinore was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside Freeway near Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RIVERSIDE, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
knewsradio.com

Police, U-S Marshals Apprehend Two Men In Desert Hot Springs

Metal police handcuffs Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On June 28, 2022, Desert Hot Springs Police and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant on Van Horn Mountain Street and arrested 28 year old William Yaple of Desert Hot Springs. He’ll be changed with possession and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Behind Bars in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Two documented gang members were being held without bail Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Desert Hot Springs in May 2021. Casey William Gillespie, 20, of Desert Hot Springs, was charged last month with murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict possessing a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment two weeks ago.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Evans Phillips Dies in Scooter Collision on Shadow Hills Street [Menifee, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near Bobcat Drive. The crash happened on July 4th, around 7:00 p.m. Dispatchers arrived in the 29000 block of Shadow Hills Street shortly after. Initial investigations stated that Phillips was riding near a yard when the driver of a vehicle struck him. Upon...

