BALTIMORE -- Left-hander Patrick Sandoval continued his strong season with one of his better outings of the year against the Orioles on Saturday. Sandoval set a season high with 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 strong innings, but it wasn't enough in a 1-0 loss at Camden Yards. Sandoval allowed one run on five hits and two walks and fell to 3-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts this year. Sandoval's ERA ranks 11th among American Leaguers with at least 70 innings pitched this season and interim manager Phil Nevin believes Sandoval deserves consideration for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO