ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Letter to the Editor: Memorial ride is planned for cyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no words to describe the grief the cycling community feels since Debbie Morgan-Alam was killed in a tragic way. She was doing everything right. She was kind and caring and missed. On July 9 at 8:30 a.m., a...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

336 Streamwood, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92620

Excellent location. Live in sought-after Irvine!! This upstairs, junior one-bedroom home is your perfect choice. Spacious and airy with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors out to a deck with stream views. Included are lighted tennis courts, pool, spa, clubhouse and coin-operated laundry facilities. Hot water and trash are paid through the low HOA dues. Short distance to restaurants, grocery stores and banks!! Assigned carport parking is close by. Plenty of guest parking as well. The condo has been recently upgraded so you can move right in. Do not miss this opportunity to live in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
point2homes.com

37290 Springdale Avenue, Palm Desert, Riverside County, CA, 92211

Come and enjoy this rarely available Gorham model floor plan of approximately 1300 sq. ft. The perfect location is an easy walk or a casual golf cart ride to the Mountain View Clubhouse (tennis courts/Pro Shop/Fitness Center, Indoor Pool, driving range). Once inside the home the open space living room has nice views outside to the landscaped back yard. Quality built-ins for your media center and electronic box pleated shades that are controlled remotely. Vaulted Ceiling with interesting architectural elements continue into the Kitchen and Dining Room. Light and Bright with Skylights in the Kitchen – all windows have Blinds some with automatice opening for your added comfort. The Master Suite is complete with added sq. ft, large convenient closets in master bath/dressing area with mirrored doors. Dual Master Sink and walk in shower w/ seat. The 2nd bedroom is at the opposite end of the home insuring added privacy. The separate laundry room has additional shelving w/ closed cabinets. The Garage is a homeowner's dream with added Work bench, Storage cabinets, deep sink & Air Conditioning. This is a SFR with Private and Secure block wall fenced yard with mature plantings that has been lovingly lived in and doesn’t come on the market that often.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Soto will perform at Miller Park on July 14

Soto, a Latin/funk music band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 14. The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, as part of the City of Fontana’s Summer Concert Series. The concerts will...
FONTANA, CA
point2homes.com

32 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92618

Welcome home to 32 Hedge Bloom! This open and bright Plan 1, Ivy Tract at the wonderful Woodbury East neighborhood, this move-in ready, unique beauty offers dual master bedrooms, each with full-sized bathrooms. Upper level features a primary suite, a powder room, a great room, a formal dining area, and large kitchen with granite countertops. Lower-level features, another primary suite, a kitchenette, and access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy Woodbury's resort style amenities that include 14 parks, 7 pools and spas, BBQs, gardens, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, tot lot, playground, fitness room and club house. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, highly rated Irvine Schools, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and the 5 freeway. Hurry this home won’t last!!!
IRVINE, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Mexican Food In Costa Mesa | 6 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA

Costa Mesa is a city in Orange County, California. It is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is known for its pleasant climate, low crime rate, and its extensive collection of outdoor murals. The city was one of the safest cities in America in 2012 and 2013. It is home to the two tallest skyscrapers in Orange County. Downtown Costa Mesa boasts more than 80 stores and restaurants rooted in the mid-century aesthetic, while the south end of town bustles with luxury apartments, restaurants, and boutiques. Wait till you read about the Mexican food in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#The Inland Empire
Fontana Herald News

Skate Night will be held at Fontana Park on July 13

A Skate Night will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion. The free event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. People of all ages are invited to put on their skates and enjoy a pleasant evening at the Sports Pavilion, which is located next to the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue. There will be live music, games, and prizes.
FONTANA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Evans Phillips Dies in Scooter Collision on Shadow Hills Street [Menifee, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near Bobcat Drive. The crash happened on July 4th, around 7:00 p.m. Dispatchers arrived in the 29000 block of Shadow Hills Street shortly after. Initial investigations stated that Phillips was riding near a yard when the driver of a vehicle struck him. Upon...
nomadlawyer.org

San Dimas: Best 7 Places to visit in San Dimas, CA

“Everybody who visits San Dimas is captivated by the city. You'll find many unique and one-of-a kind things to do while you are there, all along old Route 66. The Pacific Railroad Museum is a museum that resembles an actual railroad station and will delight those who love trains and railroad history."
SAN DIMAS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Days Festival was great for attendees -- and for students and nonprofit groups

The 2022 Fontana Days Festival was great for attendees — and just as great for the many students and nonprofit groups which benefited from the event. The festival, which was held June 2-5, had its biggest turnout in many years with more than 41,000 guests, according to R. Dale Evans Sr., president of the Exchange Club of Fontana, which coordinates the event along with the City of Fontana.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy