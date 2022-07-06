ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

Tennova-Newport Uses New Technology to Enhance Maternal and Fetal Safety

The Newport Plain Talk
The childbirth team at Tennova Healthcare-Newport is now using an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system called PeriWatch Vigilance to enhance patient safety during labor and delivery. The system continuously monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions, and labor progression to help clinicians quickly identify any concerning developments for faster intervention.

“Every delivery is unique, and the health and well-being of every mom and baby is our priority during childbirth,” says Megan DeWitt, MD. “While most births happen without complication, there are some inherent risks in the delivery of a newborn. This new technology adds another layer of protection throughout the labor process to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to avoidable complications.”

Through pattern recognition, the technology can also pinpoint opportunities for overall improvement based on consolidated data from multiple births. As the maternity team reviews trends and identifies areas where improvement is possible, the hospital can use that information to develop protocols that further increase safety and may lead to better outcomes for mothers and babies.

