Tributes paid to woman, 42, ‘killed in terrifying gas explosion’ at apartment building

FAMILY and friends yesterday paid tribute to 42-year-old Reena James — believed to have died in a massive gas explosion at a block of flats.

She lived on the ground floor of the three-storey building which collapsed after the blast started a blaze at 9am on Monday.

Neighbour Karina Caetano, 24, said she went in to save Reena but was beaten back by smoke.

She said: “She was a good friend and always very kind to me.”

Reena’s brother Peter Masih, 46, said police told the family they had found a body in her flat but did not confirm it is her.

Dad James Mattu, 75, added: “When we see it is Reena with our own eyes, then we will believe it.”

He added: “Police come last night, and they spoke to me about my daughter.

“But they are not sure yet, we didn’t see yet our daughter. So, I don’t know what’s going on.

“I know the explosion and one dead and three injured, I was watching on television but didn’t think it was my daughter.

“I have been to the building many times, they said they found my daughter, but it is too hot to keep searching.

Three others, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital after the incident in Bedford.