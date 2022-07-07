ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Girl, 8, walks down aisle as bridesmaid after having foot amputated due to rare condition

By Andrew Robinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BRAVE Ivy Glover walks down the aisle as a bridesmaid — a year after having her foot amputated.

The eight-year-old was born with a condition that meant her right leg was shorter than the left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oftK8_0gXAhzrG00
Meet the bravest bridesmaid - who vowed she would down the aisle after she had her foot amputated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PH6Gk_0gXAhzrG00
Young Ivy Glover, 8, was born with a condition that meant her right leg was shorter than the left

She had her right foot removed in August but, with a prosthetic limb, kept a promise to her uncle that she would walk down the aisle at his wedding.

Mum Charlotte, 36, who lives in Maidstone, Kent, with husband Nick, 39, a civil engineer, and their younger son Oliver, five, said: ‘We were incredibly proud of Ivy and what she has achieved.

"She doesn’t let anything hold her back.

"When my brother and his wife asked her to be a bridesmaid, she was determined that she was going to walk down the aisle on the day.

‘It has really been a goal for her to walk towards, and to see her on the wedding day was really emotional for everyone.’

The family have been supported by LimbPower, a charity which supports adults and children with limb loss with their rehabilitation. They hold regular sporting events which Ivy loves attending.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Ivy has adapted amazingly well to wearing her prosthetic limb and to see her participating in all the sports she loves is truly wonderful and a testament to her determination."

For more information visit LimbPower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj3N1_0gXAhzrG00
She had her right foot removed in August but kept a promise to her uncle that she would walk down the aisle at his wedding

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two whose debilitating fear of vomiting means she can't be in the same room as her own sons when they're unwell says she's has told her husband to take the children and leave to start a new life without her

A mother-of-two with a crippling fear of vomiting has told her husband to leave her so he can have a better life. Lisa Partington, 36, has suffered from emetophobia since she was 24 years old, after being triggered by her grandmother's sudden death. Emetophobia is an intense fear of vomiting...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I lost one twin to ‘miscarriage’ then her sister was born hours later at just 23 weeks – cuddles saved her

WHEN little Elsie Dutton was born - she weighed the same as a tin of soup. At the start of her life, doctors told parents Amy and Scott that she might not make it. Elsie was born at just 23 weeks and four days gestation - below the legal limit for abortion, and wasn't expected to survive, after her twin passed away when Amy went into labour after surgery to separate them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Teenager, 17, dies from rare blood disorder 'after doctors thought she had tonsillitis' - as devastated family pay tribute to 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'

The devastated family of a teenage girl who died aged 17, have paid an emotional tribute to the 'perfect daughter' who 'touched the lives of everyone that met her'. Leah Rogers, from Neath, went on her first holiday with friends in Majorca in May, ad upon returing fell ill with what doctors initially suspected was tonsillitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridesmaid#Wedding#Limbpower
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Two 12-year-old girls saved by churchgoers from Tampa abduction after one mouths 'help me, this is not my dad'

A mother may have saved the lives of two children after spotting one mouthing 'help me, this is not my dad' when escorted by a man pretending to be her father. The two underage girls were leaving Cherry's Bar and Grill in FishHawk's park square in Tampa on Sunday night when 37-year-old David Daniels approached them and said he’d 'supervise' their walk home.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Moment a ‘hero’ passer-by unwittingly saves a baby’s life after the child plunges from a balcony and bounces off his back, cushioning the infant's fall in Turkey

CCTV footage captures the moment a one-year-old tot plummets headfirst from a balcony but is saved by bouncing off the back of a stunned shopper below. Unwitting hero Ruhi Asci was gazing through the window of a shop when the baby slipped between railings and fell from the first floor, hitting him below his shoulders.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
582K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy