Girl, 8, walks down aisle as bridesmaid after having foot amputated due to rare condition

BRAVE Ivy Glover walks down the aisle as a bridesmaid — a year after having her foot amputated.

The eight-year-old was born with a condition that meant her right leg was shorter than the left.

She had her right foot removed in August but, with a prosthetic limb, kept a promise to her uncle that she would walk down the aisle at his wedding.

Mum Charlotte, 36, who lives in Maidstone, Kent, with husband Nick, 39, a civil engineer, and their younger son Oliver, five, said: ‘We were incredibly proud of Ivy and what she has achieved.

"She doesn’t let anything hold her back.

"When my brother and his wife asked her to be a bridesmaid, she was determined that she was going to walk down the aisle on the day.

‘It has really been a goal for her to walk towards, and to see her on the wedding day was really emotional for everyone.’

The family have been supported by LimbPower, a charity which supports adults and children with limb loss with their rehabilitation. They hold regular sporting events which Ivy loves attending.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Ivy has adapted amazingly well to wearing her prosthetic limb and to see her participating in all the sports she loves is truly wonderful and a testament to her determination."

