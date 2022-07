LEHI — Two people were killed in a crash on I-15 late Thursday after a car slammed into the back of an SUV stopped in traffic. Just before 11 p.m., a Honda Pilot was stopped in traffic near Lehi for an unknown reason. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the vehicle did not have any tail lights on. It was not known Friday whether the car broke down on why it was stopped in the middle of traffic.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO